வரப்பெற்றோம் (14/02/2020)

பூலோக ரகஸியம் (எ) மதிமோசக் களஞ்சியம் (எ) ஜாக்கிரதை ஏமாறாதீர்கள் - பாலகவி-பெ.சூ.பாலராஜன், தூசி.ராஜகோபால பூபதி; பக்.436; ரூ.355; அல்லயன்ஸ் கம்பெனி, சென்னை-4; )044- 2464 1314.
கிரேக்க இதிகாசக் கதைகள் -ஏவி.எம்.நஸீமுத்தீன்; பக்.184; ரூ.170; நேஷனல் பப்ளிஷர்ஸ், சென்னை-17; )044- 2834 3385.
ஹோமங்கள் தரும் பலன்கள்- பாலசர்மா; பக்.192; ரூ.120; ஆர்.ஆர்.நிலையம், 62/1, முத்து தெரு, ராயப்பேட்டை, சென்னை-14.
ஐந்திணை வாழ்வியல் - சுந்தர ஆவுடையப்பன்; பக்.160; ரூ.100; குமரன் பதிப்பகம், சென்னை-17; )044- 2435 3742.
நீதிநெறி உரைக்கும் திருக்குறள் கதைகள் - சிவபாரதி; பக்.124; ரூ.100; கோரல் பப்ளிஷர்ஸ் & டிஸ்ட்ரிபியூட்டர்ஸ், சென்னை-109; )044- 2638 5272.
சங்ககாலச் செங்கண்மா மூதூர் ( சங்க இலக்கிய ஆய்வுக் கட்டுரைகள்) - க.மோகன்காந்தி; பக்.186; ரூ.170; பாரதி புக் ஹவுஸ், 32, மாநகராட்சி புதிய வணிக வளாகம், பழைய பேருந்து நிலையம், வேலூர் -632 004.
அறிவுக்கு விருந்தாகும் திருக்குறளே - வே.ஆறுமுகம்; பக்.268; ரூ.200; கதிரவன் பதிப்பகம், 3, நெல்லை நயினார் தெரு, பாளையங்கோட்டை.
முஹம்மத் நபிகளார் முகம் சிவந்த தருணங்கள் - மெளலவி நூஹ் மஹ்ழரி; பக்.208; ரூ.175; இஸ்லாமிய நிறுவனம் ட்ரஸ்ட், சென்னை-12; )044- 2662 4401.
தமிழ் வினா - விடை- இராஜ்.வசுந்தரா; பக்.160; ரூ.150; சங்கர் பதிப்பகம், சென்னை-49; )044-2650 2086.
பூலோக ரகஸியம் (எ) மதிமோசக் களஞ்சியம் (எ) ஜாக்கிரதை ஏமாறாதீர்கள் - பாலகவி-பெ.சூ.பாலராஜன், தூசி.ராஜகோபால பூபதி; பக்.436; ரூ.355; அல்லயன்ஸ் கம்பெனி, சென்னை-4; )044- 2464 1314.
O
P
E
N
- அதிகம் படிக்கப்பட்டவை
- அதிகம் பகிரப்பட்டவை
உங்கள் கருத்துகள்
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the dinamani.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on dinamani.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of dinamani.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. dinamani.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.