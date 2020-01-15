Enable Javscript for better performance
    2019 ஐசிசி விருதுகள், சிறந்த அணிகள் அறிவிப்பு!

    By ராகவேந்திரன்  |   Published on : 15th January 2020 02:25 PM

    2019_icc_awards

     

     

    2019-ஆம் ஆண்டுக்கான சர்வதேச கிரிக்கெட் கௌன்சில் (ஐசிசி) விருதுகள் மற்றும் அணிகள் புதன்கிழமை அறிவிக்கப்பட்டன. இதில் இங்கிலாந்து ஆல்-ரவுண்டர் பென் ஸ்டோக்ஸ் ஆண்டின் சிறந்த வீரருக்கான ''சர் கார்ஃபீல்ட் சோபர்ஸ்'' விருதை தட்டிச் சென்றார்.

     

    23 இன்னிங்ஸில் 59 விக்கெட்டுகளைக் கைப்பற்றிய ஆஸ்திரேலிய வேகப்பந்துவீச்சாளர் பேட் கம்மின்ஸ் சிறந்த ''டெஸ்ட் கிரிக்கெட் வீரராக''த் தேர்வு செய்யப்பட்டார்.

     

    சிறந்த ஒருநாள் வீரர் - ரோஹித் ஷர்மா, இந்தியா (28 ஒருநாள் போட்டிகளில் 1,490 ரன்கள், சராசரி 57.30)

     

    ஸ்பிரிட் ஆஃப் கிரிக்கெட் - விராட் கோலி, இந்தியா (உலகக் கோப்பையில் ஆஸி. வீரர் ஸ்மித்துக்கு எதிரான கோஷத்துக்கு மைதானத்தில் ரசிகர்களுக்கு கண்டனம் தெரிவித்ததற்காக)

     

    எமர்ஜிங் வீரர் - மார்னஸ் லாம்பஷே (10 டெஸ்ட் போட்டிகளில் 1,022 ரன்கள், சராசரி 68.13)

     

    டி20-யில் சிறந்த பங்களிப்பு - தீபக் சஹர் (வங்கதேசத்துக்கு எதிராக ஹாட்ரிக் உடன் 7 ரன்கள் மட்டுமே விட்டுக்கொடுத்து 6 விக்கெட்டுகளைக் கைப்பற்றியது)

     

    சிறந்த நடுவர் - ரிச்சர்ட் இல்லிங்வொர்த்

     

    அசோசியேட் நாடுகளின் சிறந்த வீரர் - கைலி கொய்ட்சர்

    2019-ஆம் ஆண்டின் சிறந்த டெஸ்ட் மற்றும் ஒருநாள் அணிகளும் அறிவிக்கப்பட்டன. இதில், இந்திய கேப்டன் விராட் கோலி இரு அணிகளின் கேப்டனாகவும் நியமிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளார்.

     

    ஐசிசி 2019 டெஸ்ட் அணி: மயங்க் அகர்வால், டாம் லாதம், மார்னஸ் லாம்பஷே, விராட் கோலி (கேப்டன்), ஸ்டீவ் ஸ்மித், பென் ஸ்டோக்ஸ், பி.ஜே.வாட்லிங், பேட் கம்மின்ஸ், மிட்செல் ஸ்டார்க், நீல் வேக்னர், நாதன் லயன்.

     

    ஐசிசி 2019 ஒருநாள் அணி: ரோஹித் ஷர்மா, ஜானி பேர்ஸ்டோ, விராட் கோலி (கேப்டன்), ஜோ ரூட், ஜாஸ் பட்லர், ராஸ் டெய்லர், பென் ஸ்டோக்ஸ், முஸ்தாஃபிஸுர் ரஹ்மான், ரஷித் கான், குல்தீப் யாதவ், ஜஸ்ப்ரீத் பும்ரா.

