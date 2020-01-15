2019 ஐசிசி விருதுகள், சிறந்த அணிகள் அறிவிப்பு!
By ராகவேந்திரன் | Published on : 15th January 2020 02:25 PM | அ+அ அ- | எங்களது தினமணி யுடியூப் சேனலில், சமீபத்திய செய்தி மற்றும் நிகழ்வுகளின் வீடியோக்களைப் பார்க்க, சப்ஸ்கிரைப் செய்ய இங்கே கிளிக் செய்யுங்கள்!
A World Cup winner and scorer of one of the greatest Test innings of all time, Ben Stokes is the winner of the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the world player of the year.#ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/5stP1fqSAP— ICC (@ICC) January 15, 2020
2019-ஆம் ஆண்டுக்கான சர்வதேச கிரிக்கெட் கௌன்சில் (ஐசிசி) விருதுகள் மற்றும் அணிகள் புதன்கிழமை அறிவிக்கப்பட்டன. இதில் இங்கிலாந்து ஆல்-ரவுண்டர் பென் ஸ்டோக்ஸ் ஆண்டின் சிறந்த வீரருக்கான ''சர் கார்ஃபீல்ட் சோபர்ஸ்'' விருதை தட்டிச் சென்றார்.
Test wickets in 2019— ICC (@ICC) January 15, 2020
14 more than any other bowler
Pat Cummins is the 2019 Test Cricketer of the Year #ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/QDC4LW1oHl
23 இன்னிங்ஸில் 59 விக்கெட்டுகளைக் கைப்பற்றிய ஆஸ்திரேலிய வேகப்பந்துவீச்சாளர் பேட் கம்மின்ஸ் சிறந்த ''டெஸ்ட் கிரிக்கெட் வீரராக''த் தேர்வு செய்யப்பட்டார்.
#CWC19 centuries— ICC (@ICC) January 15, 2020
ODI centuries in 2019
Your 2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year is Rohit Sharma.#ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/JYAxBhJcNn
சிறந்த ஒருநாள் வீரர் - ரோஹித் ஷர்மா, இந்தியா (28 ஒருநாள் போட்டிகளில் 1,490 ரன்கள், சராசரி 57.30)
Who remembers this gesture from Virat Kohli during #CWC19?— ICC (@ICC) January 15, 2020
The Indian captain is the winner of the 2019 Spirit of Cricket Award #ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/Z4rVSH8X7x
ஸ்பிரிட் ஆஃப் கிரிக்கெட் - விராட் கோலி, இந்தியா (உலகக் கோப்பையில் ஆஸி. வீரர் ஸ்மித்துக்கு எதிரான கோஷத்துக்கு மைதானத்தில் ரசிகர்களுக்கு கண்டனம் தெரிவித்ததற்காக)
Marnus Labuschagne had a stunning 2019 averaging 64.94 with the bat in Test cricket— ICC (@ICC) January 15, 2020
A deserving winner of the 2019 ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer.#ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/OGt1BLqPvy
எமர்ஜிங் வீரர் - மார்னஸ் லாம்பஷே (10 டெஸ்ட் போட்டிகளில் 1,022 ரன்கள், சராசரி 68.13)
Deepak Chahar's 6/7 against Bangladesh in November are the best figures in the history of men's T20I cricket.— ICC (@ICC) January 15, 2020
That spell is the T20I Performance of the Year.#ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/QJoXY3OuyQ
டி20-யில் சிறந்த பங்களிப்பு - தீபக் சஹர் (வங்கதேசத்துக்கு எதிராக ஹாட்ரிக் உடன் 7 ரன்கள் மட்டுமே விட்டுக்கொடுத்து 6 விக்கெட்டுகளைக் கைப்பற்றியது)
It's time to reflect on the outstanding performers of 2019.— ICC (@ICC) January 15, 2020
First up is the 2019 Umpire of the Year #ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/CnXpDlNSQT
சிறந்த நடுவர் - ரிச்சர்ட் இல்லிங்வொர்த்
He led Scotland to #T20WorldCup qualification and averaged 48.88 in ODI cricket over the course of 2019— ICC (@ICC) January 15, 2020
Kyle Coetzer is the Associate Cricketer of the Year. #ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/ldmhs1PYHe
அசோசியேட் நாடுகளின் சிறந்த வீரர் - கைலி கொய்ட்சர்
2019-ஆம் ஆண்டின் சிறந்த டெஸ்ட் மற்றும் ஒருநாள் அணிகளும் அறிவிக்கப்பட்டன. இதில், இந்திய கேப்டன் விராட் கோலி இரு அணிகளின் கேப்டனாகவும் நியமிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளார்.
5 x Australians— ICC (@ICC) January 15, 2020
3 x New Zealanders
2 x Indians
1 x Englishman
The XI making up the Test Team of the Year #ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/VG8SZoJ8bZ
ஐசிசி 2019 டெஸ்ட் அணி: மயங்க் அகர்வால், டாம் லாதம், மார்னஸ் லாம்பஷே, விராட் கோலி (கேப்டன்), ஸ்டீவ் ஸ்மித், பென் ஸ்டோக்ஸ், பி.ஜே.வாட்லிங், பேட் கம்மின்ஸ், மிட்செல் ஸ்டார்க், நீல் வேக்னர், நாதன் லயன்.
leaves us with unforgettable cricketing memories!— ICC (@ICC) December 31, 2019
Which is your favourite?
Watch our 2019 rewind below pic.twitter.com/2vXyotmMts
ஐசிசி 2019 ஒருநாள் அணி: ரோஹித் ஷர்மா, ஜானி பேர்ஸ்டோ, விராட் கோலி (கேப்டன்), ஜோ ரூட், ஜாஸ் பட்லர், ராஸ் டெய்லர், பென் ஸ்டோக்ஸ், முஸ்தாஃபிஸுர் ரஹ்மான், ரஷித் கான், குல்தீப் யாதவ், ஜஸ்ப்ரீத் பும்ரா.