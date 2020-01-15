2019 ஐசிசி விருதுகள், சிறந்த அணிகள் அறிவிப்பு!

A World Cup winner and scorer of one of the greatest Test innings of all time, Ben Stokes is the winner of the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the world player of the year.#ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/5stP1fqSAP — ICC (@ICC) January 15, 2020

2019-ஆம் ஆண்டுக்கான சர்வதேச கிரிக்கெட் கௌன்சில் (ஐசிசி) விருதுகள் மற்றும் அணிகள் புதன்கிழமை அறிவிக்கப்பட்டன. இதில் இங்கிலாந்து ஆல்-ரவுண்டர் பென் ஸ்டோக்ஸ் ஆண்டின் சிறந்த வீரருக்கான ''சர் கார்ஃபீல்ட் சோபர்ஸ்'' விருதை தட்டிச் சென்றார்.

23 இன்னிங்ஸில் 59 விக்கெட்டுகளைக் கைப்பற்றிய ஆஸ்திரேலிய வேகப்பந்துவீச்சாளர் பேட் கம்மின்ஸ் சிறந்த ''டெஸ்ட் கிரிக்கெட் வீரராக''த் தேர்வு செய்யப்பட்டார்.

சிறந்த ஒருநாள் வீரர் - ரோஹித் ஷர்மா, இந்தியா (28 ஒருநாள் போட்டிகளில் 1,490 ரன்கள், சராசரி 57.30)

ஸ்பிரிட் ஆஃப் கிரிக்கெட் - விராட் கோலி, இந்தியா (உலகக் கோப்பையில் ஆஸி. வீரர் ஸ்மித்துக்கு எதிரான கோஷத்துக்கு மைதானத்தில் ரசிகர்களுக்கு கண்டனம் தெரிவித்ததற்காக)

எமர்ஜிங் வீரர் - மார்னஸ் லாம்பஷே (10 டெஸ்ட் போட்டிகளில் 1,022 ரன்கள், சராசரி 68.13)

டி20-யில் சிறந்த பங்களிப்பு - தீபக் சஹர் (வங்கதேசத்துக்கு எதிராக ஹாட்ரிக் உடன் 7 ரன்கள் மட்டுமே விட்டுக்கொடுத்து 6 விக்கெட்டுகளைக் கைப்பற்றியது)

சிறந்த நடுவர் - ரிச்சர்ட் இல்லிங்வொர்த்

அசோசியேட் நாடுகளின் சிறந்த வீரர் - கைலி கொய்ட்சர்

2019-ஆம் ஆண்டின் சிறந்த டெஸ்ட் மற்றும் ஒருநாள் அணிகளும் அறிவிக்கப்பட்டன. இதில், இந்திய கேப்டன் விராட் கோலி இரு அணிகளின் கேப்டனாகவும் நியமிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளார்.

ஐசிசி 2019 டெஸ்ட் அணி: மயங்க் அகர்வால், டாம் லாதம், மார்னஸ் லாம்பஷே, விராட் கோலி (கேப்டன்), ஸ்டீவ் ஸ்மித், பென் ஸ்டோக்ஸ், பி.ஜே.வாட்லிங், பேட் கம்மின்ஸ், மிட்செல் ஸ்டார்க், நீல் வேக்னர், நாதன் லயன்.

ஐசிசி 2019 ஒருநாள் அணி: ரோஹித் ஷர்மா, ஜானி பேர்ஸ்டோ, விராட் கோலி (கேப்டன்), ஜோ ரூட், ஜாஸ் பட்லர், ராஸ் டெய்லர், பென் ஸ்டோக்ஸ், முஸ்தாஃபிஸுர் ரஹ்மான், ரஷித் கான், குல்தீப் யாதவ், ஜஸ்ப்ரீத் பும்ரா.