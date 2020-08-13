சிறந்த இடது கை பேட்ஸ்மேன்கள்: யுவ்ராஜ் சிங் வெளியிட்ட பட்டியல்!

தனக்குப் பிடித்த இடது கை வீரர்களின் பட்டியலை முன்னாள் வீரர் யுவ்ராஜ் சிங் வெளியிட்டுள்ளார்.

ஆகஸ்ட் 13, இடது கை பழக்கம் கொண்டவர்களுக்கான நாளாகக் கொண்டாடப்படுகிறது. இதையடுத்து முன்னாள் வீரர் யுவ்ராஜ் சிங் தனக்குப் பிடித்த நான்கு இடது கை பேட்ஸ்மேன்களின் பட்டியலை வெளியிட்டுள்ளார்.

பிரையன் லாரா, ஆடம் கில்கிறிஸ்ட், மேத்யூ ஹேடன், செளரவ் கங்குலி என நான்கு இடது கை பேட்ஸ்மேன்களைப் பாராட்டி ட்வீட் வெளியிட்டுள்ளார்.

Here’s a tribute to some of the greatest left handed legends the game has produced. Add on to this golden list and share with me your favorite left-handed batsmen #InternationalLeftHandersDay pic.twitter.com/wovMFYSQoR