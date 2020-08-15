தோனி ஓய்வு: சச்சின், கோலி உள்ளிட்ட வீரர்கள் வாழ்த்து



சர்வதேச கிரிக்கெட்டிலிருந்து ஓய்வு பெறுவதாக இந்தியக் கிரிக்கெட் அணியின் கேப்டன் மகேந்திர சிங் தோனி அறிவித்ததைத் தொடர்ந்து, சச்சின் டெண்டுல்கர், விராட் கோலி உள்ளிட்ட கிரிக்கெட் வீரர்கள் வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்து வருகின்றனர்.

சச்சின் டெண்டுல்கர்:

Your contribution to Indian cricket has been immense, @msdhoni. Winning the 2011 World Cup together has been the best moment of my life. Wishing you and your family all the very best for your 2nd innings. pic.twitter.com/5lRYyPFXcp — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 15, 2020

விராட் கோலி:

Every cricketer has to end his journey one day, but still when someone you've gotten to know so closely announces that decision, you feel the emotion much more. What you've done for the country will always remain in everyone's heart...... pic.twitter.com/0CuwjwGiiS — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2020

விரேந்திர சேவாக்:

To have a player like him,Mission Impossible. Na Koi Hai,Na Koi Tha, Na Koi Hoga MS ke jaisa. Players will come & go but there won’t be a calmer man like him. Dhoni with his connect with people having aspirations was like a family member to many cricket lovers. Om Finishaya Namah pic.twitter.com/glemkBUwWT — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 15, 2020

அஜின்க்யா ரஹானே:

Thanks for everything Mahi Bhai...you will always be special for me, have learnt so much from you! Always wishing you the best! pic.twitter.com/4MFQvHbAzN — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) August 15, 2020

அனில் கும்ப்ளே:

Congratulations on a wonderful international career @ImRaina Proud of your contribution. Your exuberance rubbed off on the team. Wishing you the very best in your second innings. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 15, 2020

ரவிச்சந்திரன் அஸ்வின்: