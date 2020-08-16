Enable Javscript for better performance
    எனக்குத் தெரிந்தது எல்லாம் கிரிக்கெட்தான்: ரெய்னா (விடியோ)

    By DIN  |   Published on : 16th August 2020 09:40 PM  |   அ+அ அ-   |    |  

    suresh_raina


    சர்வதேச கிரிக்கெட்டிலிருந்து ஓய்வு பெறுவதாக அறிவித்த சுரேஷ் ரெய்னா, இன்ஸ்டாகிராம் பக்கத்தில் விடியோவுடன் தனது உணர்வுகளை வெளிப்படுத்தியுள்ளார்.

    இந்தியக் கிரிக்கெட் அணியின் முன்னாள் கேப்டன் மகேந்திர சிங் தோனி சர்வதேச கிரிக்கெட்டிலிருந்து ஓய்வு பெறுவதாக நேற்று (சனிக்கிழமை) அறிவித்தார். இந்த அறிவிப்பு வெளியான சில நிமிடங்களிலேயே ரெய்னாவும் ஓய்வு பெறுவதாக அறிவித்தார்.

    இந்த நிலையில், இன்ஸ்டாகிராம் பக்கத்தில் கிரிக்கெட் வாழ்க்கையை நினைவுகூறும் வகையில் விடியோ ஒன்றைப் பதிவேற்றம் செய்துள்ளார். இத்துடன், ஓய்வு பெற்றது பற்றிய தனது உணர்வுகளையும் வெளிப்படுத்தியுள்ளார். 

    அதில் தனது மனைவி, குழந்தைகள், குடும்பத்தினர் உள்ளிட்டோரின் ஆதரவு மற்றும் தியாகம் இல்லையெனில் இந்தப் பயணம் சாத்தியமில்லை என்று குறிப்பிட்டுள்ளார். மேலும் பயிற்சியாளர்களின் வழிகாட்டுதல்கள் மற்றும் உதவிகளைக் குறிப்பிட்டுள்ளார்.

    இந்தியக் கிரிக்கெட் வீரர்களின் ஆதரவு இல்லையெனில் எதுவுமே சாத்தியமாகியிருக்காது என்று தெரிவித்துள்ள அவர், ராகுல் டிராவிட், அனில் கும்ப்ளே, சச்சின் டெண்டுல்கர், விராட் கோலி, தோனி உள்ளிட்டவர்களின் தலைமையின் கீழ் விளையாடியது தன்னுடைய அதிர்ஷ்டம் என்று பதிவிட்டுள்ளார். 

    இந்தியக் கிரிக்கெட் அணிக்காக விளையாடும் கனவை நனவாக்கி, உதவிய உத்தரப் பிரதேச கிரிக்கெட் சங்கத்துக்கும், இந்தியக் கிரிக்கெட் அணிக்கும் நன்றி தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.

    அந்தப் பதிவின் இறுதியாக, அவரது ரசிகர்களுக்கு தனது நன்றியைத் தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.

    ரெய்னா பதிவிட்டுள்ள விடியோ:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    With a lot of mixed feelings I’m able to make this announcement of my retirement. From a very young age, I as a small boy had literally lived Cricket on every street, gali and nukkad of my small town before making it to the Indian team. All I have known is cricket, all I have done is cricket & it runs through my veins. There hasn’t been a single day without counting my blessings & without acknowledging everything I have received from god & my people who showered nothing but love on me. All I strived for was to value those blessings & give my everything in return to my game, to my country & everyone who has been a part of this journey. I had multiple surgeries, set backs & moments when I felt that this is it but I didn’t stop or settle for anything which was not justified. It's been an incredible ride and it would not have been possible without everyone who supported me during my ups and downs. This journey could not have been possible without the unflinching support and sacrifices of my parents, my loving wife Priyanka, my children Gracia and Rio, my brothers, my sister and all members of our family. This is all you. My Coaches who always showed me the right direction, my Physicians for helping me heal, my trainers for helping me perform at the highest level. My boys in BLUE, nothing would have been possible without the support of the wonderful India Team in blue. I had the pleasure of playing with the best of the very best players and all of them played for Team India. I feel lucky to have played under the captaincy of some of the best minds in the game Rahul Bhai, Anil Bhai, Sachin Paaji, Chiku and especially with @mahi7781 for guiding me as a friend and mentor. Thank you @indiancricketteam and @upcacricket for the all the support and making the dreams of a boy from UP wanting to play for team India come true. And lastly my fans, I am what I am because of the love and adulation that you have showered upon me thru the years. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for everyone who supported me in playing International Cricket at the highest level. I’ll always be filled with nothing but gratitude Forever, Team India Jai Hind

    A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3) on Aug 16, 2020 at 3:53am PDT

