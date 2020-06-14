சுஷாந்த் சிங் ராஜ்புத் மறைவு: கிரிக்கெட் வீரர்கள் இரங்கல்



சுஷாந்த் சிங் ராஜ்புத் மறைவுக்கு இந்தியக் கிரிக்கெட் வீரர்கள் இரங்கல் தெரிவித்துள்ளனர்.

பிரபல பாலிவுட் இளம் நடிகர் சுஷாந்த் சிங் ராஜ்புத் (34) இன்று (ஞாயிற்றுக்கிழமை) அவரது வீட்டில் தூக்கிட்டுத் தற்கொலை செய்து கொண்டார். அவரது மறைவுக்கு கிரிக்கெட் வீரர்கள் சமூக ஊடகங்களில் இரங்கல் தெரிவித்து வருகின்றனர்.

விராட் கோலி:

Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. This is so difficult to process. May his soul RIP and may god give all the strength to his family and friends — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 14, 2020

ரோஹித் சர்மா:

This is distressing, can’t come to terms that this has happened. Really disturbing. Brilliant actor RIP brother. pic.twitter.com/eGImqT7SNN — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 14, 2020

ரவி சாஸ்திரி:

I’m shocked at the tragic passing away of #SushantSinghRajput. A life brimming with promise and possibilities ended abruptly. My condolences to his family and fans pic.twitter.com/8g1VCY0Kne — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 14, 2020

ஷிகர் தவான்:

So shocking and unable to believe this.. Sincere condolences and prayers to the family of #SushantSinghRajput. RIP. May God bless your soul — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 14, 2020

அஜின்க்யா ரஹானே:

Really sad and shocking. May his soul rest in peace. #SushantSinghRajput — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) June 14, 2020

சுரேஷ் ரெய்னா: