சுஷாந்த் சிங் மறைவு: கிரிக்கெட் வீரர்கள் இரங்கல் |Cricket fraternity condoles Sushant demise- Dinamani

    சுஷாந்த் சிங் ராஜ்புத் மறைவு: கிரிக்கெட் வீரர்கள் இரங்கல்

    By DIN  |   Published on : 14th June 2020 09:21 PM  |   அ+அ அ-   |    |  

    Sushant_Singh


    சுஷாந்த் சிங் ராஜ்புத் மறைவுக்கு இந்தியக் கிரிக்கெட் வீரர்கள் இரங்கல் தெரிவித்துள்ளனர்.

    பிரபல பாலிவுட் இளம் நடிகர் சுஷாந்த் சிங் ராஜ்புத் (34) இன்று (ஞாயிற்றுக்கிழமை) அவரது வீட்டில் தூக்கிட்டுத் தற்கொலை செய்து கொண்டார். அவரது மறைவுக்கு கிரிக்கெட் வீரர்கள் சமூக ஊடகங்களில் இரங்கல் தெரிவித்து வருகின்றனர்.

    விராட் கோலி:

    ரோஹித் சர்மா:

    ரவி சாஸ்திரி:

    ஷிகர் தவான்:

    அஜின்க்யா ரஹானே:

    சுரேஷ் ரெய்னா:

