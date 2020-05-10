Enable Javscript for better performance
Indian cricketers take to social media to wish 'Happy Mother's Day'- Dinamani

சுடச்சுட

    ﻿
    முகப்பு விளையாட்டு செய்திகள்

    அன்னையர் தினம்: சமூக ஊடகங்களில் வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்த கிரிக்கெட் வீரர்கள்

    By DIN  |   Published on : 10th May 2020 04:13 PM  |   அ+அ அ-   |    |  

    Sachin_Kohli


    அன்னையர் தினத்தை முன்னிட்டு இந்திய கிரிக்கெட் வீரர்கள் சமூக ஊடகங்களில் புகைப்படத்துடன் வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்து வருகின்றனர்.

    கரோனா வைரஸ் நோய்த் தொற்றால் கடந்த 2 மாதங்களாக எவ்வித விளையாட்டுப் போட்டிகளும் நடைபெறவில்லை. இதைத் தொடர்ந்து விளையாட்டு வீரர்கள் சமூக ஊடகங்கள் வாயிலாக மக்களுடன் தொடர்பிலிருந்து வருகின்றனர். கிரிக்கெட் வீரர்கள், சக வீரர்களுடன் சமூக ஊடகங்களில் நேரலையாக உரையாடி வருகின்றனர்.

    இந்த நிலையில் இன்று (ஞாயிற்றுக்கிழமை) அன்னையர் தினத்தை முன்னிட்டு கிரிக்கெட் வீரர்கள் சமூக ஊடகங்களில் வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்து வருகின்றனர்.

    சச்சின் டெண்டுல்கர்:

    விராட் கோலி:

    அஜின்க்யா ரஹானே:

    யுஸ்வேந்திர சஹால்:

    மயங்க் அகர்வால்:

    கேஎல் ராகுல்:

    ரவி சாஸ்திரி:


     

    TAGS
    mothers day
    • அதிகம்
      படிக்கப்பட்டவை
    • அதிகம்
      பகிரப்பட்டவை
    kattana sevai