அன்னையர் தினம்: சமூக ஊடகங்களில் வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்த கிரிக்கெட் வீரர்கள்



அன்னையர் தினத்தை முன்னிட்டு இந்திய கிரிக்கெட் வீரர்கள் சமூக ஊடகங்களில் புகைப்படத்துடன் வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்து வருகின்றனர்.

கரோனா வைரஸ் நோய்த் தொற்றால் கடந்த 2 மாதங்களாக எவ்வித விளையாட்டுப் போட்டிகளும் நடைபெறவில்லை. இதைத் தொடர்ந்து விளையாட்டு வீரர்கள் சமூக ஊடகங்கள் வாயிலாக மக்களுடன் தொடர்பிலிருந்து வருகின்றனர். கிரிக்கெட் வீரர்கள், சக வீரர்களுடன் சமூக ஊடகங்களில் நேரலையாக உரையாடி வருகின்றனர்.

இந்த நிலையில் இன்று (ஞாயிற்றுக்கிழமை) அன்னையர் தினத்தை முன்னிட்டு கிரிக்கெட் வீரர்கள் சமூக ஊடகங்களில் வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்து வருகின்றனர்.

சச்சின் டெண்டுல்கர்:

You are AAI to me because, besides everything else you are Always Amazing & Irreplaceable.

Thank you for everything you have done for me.



Happy #MothersDay Aai. pic.twitter.com/UVQeMMmRjX — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 10, 2020

விராட் கோலி:

அஜின்க்யா ரஹானே:

Two of the most special women in my life, wish you a very Happy Mother's Day!#MothersDay pic.twitter.com/du9ZiD9vZ5 — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) May 10, 2020

யுஸ்வேந்திர சஹால்:

No love in the world is greater than the Mother's love..!! #HappyMothersDay pic.twitter.com/2tiforrKrQ — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) May 10, 2020

மயங்க் அகர்வால்:

Thank you for laughing with us at the best of times and sticking with us through the worst of times. What would we do without you?



All that I am, or ever hope to be, I owe it to my mother.



Happy mother's day #HappyMothersDay pic.twitter.com/Zyz1FHWs1S — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) May 10, 2020

கேஎல் ராகுல்:

Happy Mother’s Day Ma , love you pic.twitter.com/1yVnv9ybID — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) May 10, 2020

ரவி சாஸ்திரி:

Maa | आई - The person who loves us tirelessly and unconditionally. Happy #MothersDay to all the women doing heroic work of inspiring through parenting and teaching. To her and to all mothers: thank you for your love & guidance pic.twitter.com/tpg9rlmvcr — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 10, 2020



