ஊரக உள்ளாட்சித் தேர்தல்: தமிழ் மாநில காங்கிரஸில் பொறுப்பாளர்கள் நியமனம்

உள்ளாட்சித் தோ்தலுக்கான தமிழ் மாநில காங்கிரஸ் பொறுப்பாளா்களை நியமித்து அக்கட்சியின் தலைவா் ஜிகே.வாசன் அறிவித்துள்ளாா்.

இதுகுறித்து அவர் விடுத்துள்ள அறிக்கையில், வருகின்ற அக்டோபர் 6 மற்றும் 9 ஆகிய தேதிகளில் நடைபெற இருக்கின்ற 9 மாவட்ட ஊரக உள்ளாட்சி தேர்தலுக்கு - த.மா.கா சார்பில் தேர்தலுக்காக பொறுப்பாளர்களாக, விழுப்புரம் மற்றும் கள்ளக்குறிச்சி மாவட்டங்களுக்கு PRS. வெங்கடேசனும் EX.MP, காஞ்சிபுரம் மற்றும் செங்கல்பட்டு மாவட்டங்களுக்கு விடியல் சேகரும் Ex. MLA, வேலூர், திருப்பத்தூர் மற்றும் ராணிப்பேட்டை மாவட்டங்களுக்கு Dr. ESS. ராமனும் Ex. MLA, திருநெல்வேலி மாவட்டத்திற்கு AGS. ராம்பாபுவும் Ex. MP, தென்காசி மாவட்டத்திற்கு KSK. ராஜேந்திரனும் Ex.MLA மற்றும் I. சிலுவையும் Ex. MC நியமிக்கப்படுகிறார்கள். இவ்வாறு அவர் குறிப்பிட்டுள்ளார்.