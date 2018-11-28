2.0 படப்பிடிப்பில் எமி ஜாக்சன் சண்டைப் பயிற்சி வீடியோ
Published on : 28th November 2018
Before we started filming for 2.0, some of the best action choreographers flew into to Chennai to begin stunt prep. This is from our first practice session! We shot everything in slo mo so we could see my mistakes and work out the timings for the ropes before we shot the real thing.
2.0 படத்துக்காக நடிகை எமி ஜாக்சன் சண்டைப் பயிற்சி எடுத்த வீடியோ இன்ஸ்டாகிராமில் பதிவிட்டுள்ளார். தற்போது இந்த வீடியோ வைரலாகி வருகிறது.