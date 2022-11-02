முகப்பு வீடியோக்கள் சினிமா
'கட்டா குஸ்தி' படத்தின் போஸ்டர் வெளியானது
By DIN | Published On : 02nd November 2022 04:27 PM | Last Updated : 02nd November 2022 04:32 PM | அ+அ அ- |
Let's fight it out on the ground ????— VISHNU VISHAL (VV) (@TheVishnuVishal) November 2, 2022
Here is the first look of #GattaKusthi #MattiKusthi, my biggest film till date!
Excited to bring it to theatres ???? #GattaKusthiFirstLook #MattiKusthiFirstLook pic.twitter.com/ZTjChnrmnE
விஷ்ணு விஷால் நடிப்பில் உருவான 'கட்டா குஸ்தி' படத்தின் முதல் பார்வை போஸ்டர் வெளியானது. ஐஸ்வர்யா லெக்ஷ்மி நாயகியாக நடிக்க, ஜஸ்டின் பிரபாகரன் இசையமைக்கிறார்.