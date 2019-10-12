கடற்கரையை சுத்தம் செய்த பிரதமர் மோடி
By DIN | Published on : 12th October 2019 08:14 PM
Plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram this morning. It lasted for over 30 minutes.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 12, 2019
Also handed over my ‘collection’ to Jeyaraj, who is a part of the hotel staff.
Let us ensure our public places are clean and tidy!
Let us also ensure we remain fit and healthy. pic.twitter.com/qBHLTxtM9y
பிரதமர் மோடி பிளாஸ்டிக் கழிவுகளை எடுக்கும் வீடியோ அவரது ட்விட்டர் பக்கத்தில் பதிவேற்றப்பட்டுள்ளது. தற்போது அந்த வீடியோ வைரலாகி வருகிறது.