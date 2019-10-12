Enable Javscript for better performance
    கடற்கரையை சுத்தம் செய்த பிரதமர் மோடி

    By DIN  |   Published on : 12th October 2019 08:14 PM

    பிரதமர் மோடி பிளாஸ்டிக் கழிவுகளை எடுக்கும் வீடியோ அவரது ட்விட்டர் பக்கத்தில் பதிவேற்றப்பட்டுள்ளது. தற்போது அந்த வீடியோ வைரலாகி வருகிறது.

    பிரதமர் மோடி பிளாஸ்டிக் கழிவுகள்
