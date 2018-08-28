கல்வி உதவித் தொகை வழங்கும் அரசு சாரா நிறுவனங்கள்
மாணவர்களுக்கு கல்வி உதவித் தொகை வழங்கும் அரசு சாரா தொண்டு நிறுவனங்கள் பல உள்ளன. அவற்றைப் பற்றி படிப்புக் கட்டணம் செலுத்த முடியாமல் தவிக்கும் மாணவர்கள் தெரிந்து கொள்வது அவசியம். சில நிறுவனங்களைப் பற்றிய விவரங்கள் இதோ:
1.All India Talent Identification And Promotion Trust
#7, SRK Garden, Jayanagar (E), Bangalore-41 Tel. 080-56969672, 6646861
Email: admin@aitipt.org; aitipt@yahoo.co.in Web: www.aitipt.org
2. B. D. GOENKA FOUNDATION
Address: Express Building,
Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg,New Delhi - 110002
Scholarship for Photography & Journalism
3. Bharat Seva Trust
12 A Connaught Place New Delhi-110001; Tel. 23323917
Email: bharatsevatrust@sify.com
4.Foundation for Economic and educational development
1-8-353 to 355, Begumpet, Besides HUDA Office, Secunderabad - 500 003, A.P., India
Phone Nos. (++91) (40) 27907680 / 27901426 Fax: (++91) (40) 27901239
Web site: www.feed-hyd.org E-mail: support@feed-hyd.org
5. Human Welfare Trust
Dawat Nagar, Jamia Nagar, New Delhi – 110025
6. Indo German Social Service Society
28, Lodhi Road, Institutional Area, New Delhi-110003
7. K.C. MAHINDRA EDUCATION TRUST
Executive Director, K.C. Mahindra Education Trust, Cecil Court, 3rd Floor, Next to Regal Cinema, Mahakavi Bhushan Marg, Mumbai - 400 001.
8.S. Bhagat Singh Scholarship
Servants of People Society, Lajpat Bhavan, Lajpat Nagar,
New Delhi-110024
- எம்.ஞானசேகர்