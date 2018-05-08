மலையேற்ற துறையில் வேலைவாய்ப்பு!

மலையேற்றம் என்பது சிலருக்கு பொழுதுபோக்கு அம்சமாக இருந்தாலும் சிலருக்கு மலையேற்றம் தொழிலாகவும் உள்ளது. அதாவது மலையேறுபவர்களுக்கு பயிற்சி அளிப்பது தொழிலாகும். மலையேற்ற பயிற்சி அளிப்பவர்கள் மௌன்டைனீரிங் கல்வி படித்திருக்க வேண்டும். மலையேற்றத்திற்கு இந்தியா மட்டுமல்லாது வெளிநாடுகளிலும் இத்துறைக்கு நல்ல வரவேற்பு உள்ளது.

மலையேற்றம் கற்றுத் தருபவர் அது தொடர்பான பல்வேறு நுட்பங்களை அறிந்திருக்க வேண்டியுள்ளது. அத்துறையில் தேர்ந்தவராக இருக்க வேண்டியுள்ளது. பல ஆண்டுகள் அனுபவமும் தேவைப்படுகிறது. மலையேற்றம் தொடர்பான கல்வி, பயிற்சி வழங்கும் சில நிறுவனங்கள்.

1. Nehru Institute of Mountaineering, Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand - website:http://www.nimindia.net/

2. Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, Darjeeling, West Bengal -

3. Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering & Winter Sports, Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir - http://www.jawaharinstitutepahalgam.com/

4. Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports, Manali, Himachal Pradesh

5. National Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports,

Dirang, Arunachal Pradesh

6. Indian Institute of Skiing and Mountaineering, Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir

7. Pandit Nain Singh Surveyor Mountaineering Training Institute, Munsiyari, Uttarkhand - website:http://pnsmti.org/Munsiyari/

8. Sonam Gyatso Mountaineering Institute, Gangtok, Sikkim - India