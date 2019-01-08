மாற்றுத் திறனாளிகளுக்கு கல்வி கற்பிக்க சாதாரண ஆசிரியர்களால் இயலாது. அதற்காக சிறப்பு பயிற்சி பெற்றவர்கள்தான் கல்வி கற்பிக்க முடியும். அவ்வாறு கல்வி கற்பிக்க வேண்டுமானால் சிறப்பு ஆசிரியர் பட்டயப் படிப்பு படிக்க வேண்டும். 12-ஆம் வகுப்பு படித்த அனைத்து பிரிவு மாணவர்களும் இந்த பட்டயப் படிப்பைப் படிக்கலாம். இந்த பட்டயப் படிப்பு படித்தால் Speech Therapist, Special School Teacher, Mobility Instructors ஆகிய பணி வாய்ப்புகளை பெறலாம்.

சிறப்பு ஆசிரியர்களுக்கான பட்டயப் படிப்புகள்:

BASLP (Audiology and Speech Language Pathology) 3 years

B.Sc. Audiology and Speech Language Pathology 3 years

Diploma in Hearing Language and Speech (1 year )

Diploma in Early Childhood Special Education (1 year)

Diploma in Hearing Aid and Ear mould Technology (1year)

Diploma in Special Education (Cerebral Palsy) (2 years)

Diploma in Special Education (Deaf/Blind) (2 years)

Diploma in Special Education (Mentally Retarded) (2 years)

Diploma in Special Education (Autism Spectrum Disorder) (2 years)

Diploma in Vocational Rehabilitation (2 years)

Diploma in Community Based Rehabilitation(2 years)

Certificate in ECSE/Enabling inclusion Cerebral palsy (2 years) (IGNOU) Distance Education, New Delhi.

சிறப்பு ஆசிரியர்களுக்கான கல்வி வழங்கும் கல்வி நிறுவனங்கள்:

National Institute for the Mentally Handicapped, Secunderabad. Through online Entrance Test - www.nimhindia.gov.in

Spastic Society of Northern India, New Delhi -

http://www.cerebralpalsy.com

All India Institute for speech of Hearing, Mysore -

http://www.aiishmysore.in

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Institute for the Physically

Handicapped - http://iphnewdelhi.in

Madras Institute To Habilitate Retarded Afflicted, Chennai

National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple

Disabilities, Chennai.

M.G.R. Universiy - www.tnmgrmu.ac.in

- எம்.அருண்குமார்