உயர்கல்வியில் சேர்வதற்கு இந்தியாவில் பல்வேறு நுழைவுத் தேர்வுகள் நடத்தப்படுகின்றன. பள்ளி இறுதி வகுப்பான 12-ஆம் வகுப்பிற்கு பிறகு மாணவர்கள் உயர்கல்வி பெற கல்லூரிகளில் சேர வேண்டும். அவ்வாறு அவர்கள் கல்லூரியில் சேர்வதற்கு கல்லூரிகள், பல்கலைக்கழகங்கள் நுழைவுத் தேர்வுகளை நடத்துகின்றன. நுழைவுத் தேர்வில் பங்கேற்று தேர்ச்சி பெற்று குறிப்பிட்ட மதிப்பெண்கள் பெற்றால் மட்டுமே சேர்த்துக் கொள்ளப்படுவார்கள்.

அவ்வாறு உயர்கல்வியில் சேர்வதற்கு நடத்தப்படும் நுழைவுத் தேர்வுகள், நுழைவுத் தேர்வுகளை நடத்தும் கல்வி நிறுவனங்கள், அதுகுறித்த இணையதளங்கள் :

1. JEE Main Exam B.E/B.Tech / B. Arch(NIT & IIIT) - www.jeemain.nic.in

2. JEE Main &Advanced Exams B.E/B.Tech in IIT - www.jeemain.nic.in - www.jeeadv.ac.in

3. NEET(National Eligibility Entrance

Test) M.B.B.S / B.D.S - www.

cbseneet.nic.in, www.aipmt.nic.in

4. AFMC - (Armed Forces Medical College Entrance Exam) M.B.B.S (Should Serve 7 years in Armed Forces) - www.afmc.nic.in

5. NEED (National Entrance Exam for Design) B.Des at National Institute of Design and other Design Institutes - www.nid.edu

6. CLAT (Common Law Admission Test) U.G.Law in National Law Universities - www.clat.ac.in

7. BITSAT (Birla Institute of

Technology Science Admission Test) B.E.in Pilani, Hyderabad and Goa - www.bits-pilani.ac.in

8. NCHMCT (National Council for Hotel Management Catering

Technology Joint Entrance Exam).

B.Sc in Hospitality and Hotel Administration - www.nchm.nic.in/

9. NDA and NA(National Defence

Academy and Naval Academy)

3 Years Training for entry into ARMY/

NAVY/ AIRFORCE - www.nda.nic.in

10. IIST (Indian Institute of Space

Technology) Thiruvananthapuram.

B.Tech-Avionics/ Aerospace Engineering/ Physical Science -www.iist.ac.in

11. JNU(Jawaharlal Nehru University) NEW DELHI B.A Foreign Language - www.jnu.ac.in

12. CIEFL (Central Institute of English and foreign languages), Hyderabad

B.A English & Mass Communi

cation with specialization in Arabic/ French German/Japanese/ Russian / Spanish - www.efluniversity.ac.in/

13. Indian Statistical Institute (ISI)

Kolkata, Bengaluru B.Sc Statistics (Kolkata) and B.Sc. Mathematics (Bengaluru) - www.isical.ac.in/

14. Indian Institute of Science Edu

cation and Research Pune, Bhopal,

Kolkata, Mohali and Thiruvanantha

puram (IISER) 5-year BS-MS dual

degree in Biology,Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics / IISER Kolkatta offers major in Earth

Sciences - www.iiser.ac.in, www.iiseradmissions.in

15. The National Aptitude Test in Archi

tecture (NATA) B.Arch www.nata.in/

16. Indian Institute of Science Bangalore 4 year Bachelor in science - www.iisc.ernet.in/

17. All India Pre- Veterinary Test AIPVT 5 year B.V.Sc and AH - www.vci.nic.in

18. AIIMS MBBS Entrance Test MBBS www.aiimsexams.org/

19. All India Entrance Examination for B.Sc in Agriculture and allied sciences at Agriculture Universities AIEEA - Indian Council of Agricultural Research ICAR Bachelor degree in Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, Forestry, Home Science, Sericulture, Biotechnology, Agriculture Engineering, Dairy Technology, Food Science and Agricultural marketing - www.icar.org.in

20. AIIMS B.Sc (Hons) Nursing and Para Medical courses - www.aiimsexams.org/

21. UCEED - IIT Bombay Bachelor of Design Program - Product Design, Communication Design, Interaction

Design, Mobility Design and

Animation Design - www.uceed.in/

22. Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI All India Selection Test (AIST) B.SC Footwear Design and Production / Retail and Fashion Merchandise / Fashion Leather Accessory Design - www.fddiindia.com/

23. NEST The National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) 5 Year integrated M.Sc. Course in Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics - www.niser.ac.in/

24. Regional Institute of Education

RIE CEE B.Sc. B.Ed./B.A. B.Ed, 4 year/

M.Sc. B.Ed., - www.rieajmer.raj.nic.in/

25. Central Universities Common

Entrance Test (CUCET) Integrated

UG / PG and Research Programmes

(B.A. B.Ed, B.Sc., B.Ed, B.A., LLB integrated MA, / M.Sc., B.Ed.,

Integrated M.Sc in 10 Central Universities. www.cucet.co.in

26. Humanities and Social Sciences Entrance exam HSEE 5 year integrated M.A course in Developmental Studies and MA in English Studies offered by IIT Madras - www.hsee.iitm.ac.in

27. Tata Institute of social sciences

TISS BA Hons Social Work 3 year BA Course in Social Work with

specialisation in Rural Development and BA and MA integrated

Programme - www.tiss.edu.in

28. NIFT -(National Institute of Fashion Technology) Fashion Technology / Design Management - www.nift.ac.in/

29. CA Programme Chartered Accountant - www.icai.org

30. CS Programme - Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) Company Secretaryship 2½ years (after graduation), 3½ years after

class 12) - www.icsi.edu

31. CET (Common Entrance Test for Maritime Courses) B.Tech Marine Engg / B.S/ B.Sc / Diploma Courses in Nautical Science and Maritime Science - www.imu.edu.in

32. INDIAN INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY, NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF TECHNOLOGY (NIT) - Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.,) - Joint Entrance Examination - www.jeemain.nic.in / www.jeeadv.ac.in

33. COURSES IN ANNA UNIVERSITY AND AFFILIATED COLLEGES - Bachelor of Engineering (B.E), Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) - www.annauniv.edu, www.annauniversitycounselling.com, www.tndte.ac.in.



- எம்.அருண்குமார்



