உலக நகரங்களில் 2020 ஆங்கிலப் புத்தாண்டுக் கொண்டாட்ட விடியோ
By DIN | Published on : 01st January 2020 11:06 AM
2020-ஆம் ஆண்டு ஆங்கிலப் புத்தாண்டுப் பிறப்பு உலகம் முழுவதும் மகிழ்ச்சியுடன், கோலாகலமாகக் கொண்டாடப்பட்டது. பல்வேறு முக்கிய இடங்களில் ஒன்று கூடிய மக்கள் புத்தாண்டை மகிழ்ச்சியுடன் ஆரவாரம் செய்து வரவேற்று, பரஸ்பர வாழ்த்தினை பரிமாறிக்கொண்டனர். பல இடங்கள் மின் விளக்குகளாலும், வான வேடிக்கைகளாலும் ஜொலித்தன.
கிரீஸின் ஏதேன்ஸ் நகரின் புகழ்பெற்ற அக்ரோபிலிஸ்
#WATCH Greece rings in the #NewYear; fireworks display at Acropolis of Athens pic.twitter.com/XXGiHtgkrl— ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2019
துருக்கியின் இஸ்தான்புல் நகரில் உள்ள போஸ்பரஸ் பகுதி
#WATCH: Turkey rings in the #NewYear; fireworks display at Istanbul's Bosphorus strait pic.twitter.com/uWUY1qBsth— ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2019
ஐக்கிய அரபு அமீரகத்தின் துபை நகரில் அமைந்துள்ள உயரிய பூர்ஜ் கலீஃபா கட்டடம்
#WATCH: United Arab Emirates rings in the #NewYear; fireworks display at Dubai's Burj Khalifa pic.twitter.com/7lXvMyUl1Q— ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2019
மும்பை இந்தியா கேட்
#WATCH Mumbai: #NewYear celebrations at Gateway of India. pic.twitter.com/9Zwv9bzaBU— ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2019
தாய்லாந்தின் சௌ பிரயா ஆற்றுப் பகுதி
#WATCH: Thailand rings in the New Year; fireworks display along the Chao Phraya River. pic.twitter.com/EJYLAqflmI— ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2019
ஹாங்காங்கின் விக்டோரியா துறைமுகம்
#WATCH: Hong Kong rings in the New Year; celebrations at Victoria Harbour. pic.twitter.com/aEwHGiTOy9— ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2019
நியூஸிலாந்தின் ஆக்லாந்து நகரில் அமைந்துள்ள ஸ்கை டவர்ஸ்
#WATCH New Zealand: #NewYear celebrated in Auckland; visuals from Sky Tower. pic.twitter.com/8EMqdYBwyz— ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2019
பிரான்ஸ் தலைநகர் பாரீஸில் வண்ணமையமாக ஜொலித்த ஆர்க் டி டிரையம்பி சதுக்கம்
#WATCH France rings in the #NewYear; fireworks display at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris pic.twitter.com/aBoMg8RWHY— ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2019
2020 புத்தாண்டை முதன்முதலில் வரவேற்ற ஆஸ்திரேலியா, களைகட்டிய சிட்னி துறைமுகம்!
#WATCH Australia: Sydney rings in the New Year; celebrations at Sydney Harbour. pic.twitter.com/2TeXZjQyT6— ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2019