உலக நகரங்களில் 2020 ஆங்கிலப் புத்தாண்டுக் கொண்டாட்ட விடியோ- Dinamani

    By DIN  |   Published on : 01st January 2020 11:06 AM

    new_year_2020

     

    2020-ஆம் ஆண்டு ஆங்கிலப் புத்தாண்டுப் பிறப்பு உலகம் முழுவதும் மகிழ்ச்சியுடன், கோலாகலமாகக் கொண்டாடப்பட்டது. பல்வேறு முக்கிய இடங்களில் ஒன்று கூடிய மக்கள் புத்தாண்டை மகிழ்ச்சியுடன் ஆரவாரம் செய்து வரவேற்று, பரஸ்பர வாழ்த்தினை பரிமாறிக்கொண்டனர். பல இடங்கள் மின் விளக்குகளாலும், வான வேடிக்கைகளாலும் ஜொலித்தன.

    கிரீஸின் ஏதேன்ஸ் நகரின் புகழ்பெற்ற அக்ரோபிலிஸ்

    துருக்கியின் இஸ்தான்புல் நகரில் உள்ள போஸ்பரஸ் பகுதி

    ஐக்கிய அரபு அமீரகத்தின் துபை நகரில் அமைந்துள்ள உயரிய பூர்ஜ் கலீஃபா கட்டடம்

    மும்பை இந்தியா கேட்

    தாய்லாந்தின் சௌ பிரயா ஆற்றுப் பகுதி

    ஹாங்காங்கின் விக்டோரியா துறைமுகம்

    நியூஸிலாந்தின் ஆக்லாந்து நகரில் அமைந்துள்ள ஸ்கை டவர்ஸ்

    பிரான்ஸ் தலைநகர் பாரீஸில் வண்ணமையமாக ஜொலித்த ஆர்க் டி டிரையம்பி சதுக்கம்

    2020 புத்தாண்டை முதன்முதலில் வரவேற்ற ஆஸ்திரேலியா, களைகட்டிய சிட்னி துறைமுகம்!

