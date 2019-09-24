எஸ்பிஐ வங்கி வெளியிட்டுள்ள 477 அதிகாரி பணியிடங்களுக்கு விண்ணப்பிக்க நாளை கடைசி!
By ஆர். வெங்கடேசன் | Published on : 24th September 2019 12:54 PM
நாட்டின் முன்னணி பொதுத்துறை நிறுவனமான பாரத ஸ்டேட் வங்கியில் 477 சிறப்பு அதிகாரிகள் பணியிடங்களுக்கு விண்ணப்பிப்பதற்கு நாளை புதன்கிழமை (செப்.25) கடைசி நாளாகும். இதற்கு இதுவரை விண்ணப்பிக்காதவர்கள் விரைந்து விண்ணப்பித்து பயனடையுமாறு கேட்டுக்கொள்ளப்படுகிறார்கள்.
மொத்த காலியிடங்கள்: 477
பணி: Developer JMGS-I - 147
பணி: Developer MMGS-II - 34
பணி: System / Server Administrator JMGS-I - 47
பணி: Database Administrator - 29
பணி: Cloud Administrator - 15
பணி: Network Engineer - 14
பணி: Tester - 04
பணி: WAS Administrator MMGS-II - 06
பணி: Infrastructure Engineer - 04
பணி: UX Designer - 03
பணி: IT Risk Manager - 01
பணி: IT Security Expert MMGS-III - 15
பணி: Project Manager - 14
பணி: Application Architect - 05
பணி: Technical Lead - 04
பணி: Infrastructure Architect - 02
பணி: Infrastructure Engineer JMGS-I - 02
பணி: IT Security Expert - 61
பணி: IT Security Expert MMGS-II - 18
பணி: IT Risk Manager (IS Dept.) - 05
பணி: Infrastructure Architect - 02
பணி: Deputy Manager (Cyber Security - Ethical Hacking) - 10
பணி: Deputy Manager (Cyber Security - Threat Hacking) - 04
பணி: Deputy Manager (Cyber Security - Digital Hacking) - 25
பணி: Security Analyst MMGS-III - 13
பணி: Manager (Cyber Security - Ethical Hacking) - 01
பணி: Manager (Cyber Security - Digital Forensic) - 01
பணி: Chief Manager (Vulnerability Mgmt. & Penetration Testing) SMGS-IV - 01
பணி: Chief Manager (Incident Management and Forensics) - 02
பணி: Chief Manager (Security Analytics and Automation) - 02
பணி: Chief Manager (SOC Infrastructure Management) - 01
பணி: Chief Manager (SOC Governance) - 01
பணி: Chief Manager (Cyber Security - Ethical Hacking) - 03
பணி: Chief Manager (Cyber Security - Digital Forensic) - 01
பணி: Chief Manager (Cyber Security - Threat Hunting) - 01
தகுதி: ஒவ்வொரு பணிக்கும் தனித்தனியான தகுதிகளும், அனுபவங்களும் அறிவிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளன. பொறியியல் துறையில் பிஇ அல்லது பி.டெக் முடித்தவர்கள், எம்சிஏ, எம்.எஸ்சி (ஐடி), எம்.எஸ்சி (கணினி அறிவியல்) முடித்திருப்பவர்கள் சம்மந்தப்பட்ட பணியிடங்களுக்கு விண்ணப்பிக்கலாம். அதிகாரப்பூர்வ இணையதள் அறிவிப்பை பார்த்து தெரிந்துகொள்ளவும்.
வயதுவரம்பு: 30.06.2019 தேதியன்படி 30 முதல் 40 வயதிற்குள் இருக்க வேண்டும்.
விண்ணப்பக் கட்டணம்: ரூ.750. எஸ்சி, எஸ்டி மற்றும் மாற்றுத்திறனாளிகள் ரூ.125 கட்டணமாக செலுத்த வேண்டும்.
தேர்வு செய்யப்படும் முறை: ஆன்லைன் எழுத்துத் தேர்வு, நேர்முகத் தேர்வு அடிப்படையில் தகுதியானவர்கள் தேர்வு செய்யப்படுவார்கள்.
மேலும் முழுமையான விவரங்கள் அறிய https://www.sbi.co.in/webfiles/uploads/files/careers/050919-Advertisement%20SCO-2019-20-11.pdf என்ற லிங்கில் சென்று தெரிந்துகொள்ளவும்.
விண்ணப்பிப்பதற்கான கடைசி தேதி: 25.09.2019
