எஸ்பிஐ வங்கி வெளியிட்டுள்ள 477 அதிகாரி பணியிடங்களுக்கு விண்ணப்பிக்க நாளை கடைசி!



நாட்டின் முன்னணி பொதுத்துறை நிறுவனமான பாரத ஸ்டேட் வங்கியில் 477 சிறப்பு அதிகாரிகள் பணியிடங்களுக்கு விண்ணப்பிப்பதற்கு நாளை புதன்கிழமை (செப்.25) கடைசி நாளாகும். இதற்கு இதுவரை விண்ணப்பிக்காதவர்கள் விரைந்து விண்ணப்பித்து பயனடையுமாறு கேட்டுக்கொள்ளப்படுகிறார்கள்.

மொத்த காலியிடங்கள்: 477

பணி: Developer JMGS-I - 147

பணி: Developer MMGS-II - 34

பணி: System / Server Administrator JMGS-I - 47

பணி: Database Administrator - 29

பணி: Cloud Administrator - 15

பணி: Network Engineer - 14

பணி: Tester - 04

பணி: WAS Administrator MMGS-II - 06

பணி: Infrastructure Engineer - 04

பணி: UX Designer - 03

பணி: IT Risk Manager - 01

பணி: IT Security Expert MMGS-III - 15

பணி: Project Manager - 14

பணி: Application Architect - 05

பணி: Technical Lead - 04

பணி: Infrastructure Architect - 02

பணி: Infrastructure Engineer JMGS-I - 02

பணி: IT Security Expert - 61

பணி: IT Security Expert MMGS-II - 18

பணி: IT Risk Manager (IS Dept.) - 05

பணி: Infrastructure Architect - 02

பணி: Deputy Manager (Cyber Security - Ethical Hacking) - 10

பணி: Deputy Manager (Cyber Security - Threat Hacking) - 04

பணி: Deputy Manager (Cyber Security - Digital Hacking) - 25

பணி: Security Analyst MMGS-III - 13

பணி: Manager (Cyber Security - Ethical Hacking) - 01

பணி: Manager (Cyber Security - Digital Forensic) - 01

பணி: Chief Manager (Vulnerability Mgmt. & Penetration Testing) SMGS-IV - 01

பணி: Chief Manager (Incident Management and Forensics) - 02

பணி: Chief Manager (Security Analytics and Automation) - 02

பணி: Chief Manager (SOC Infrastructure Management) - 01

பணி: Chief Manager (SOC Governance) - 01

பணி: Chief Manager (Cyber Security - Ethical Hacking) - 03

பணி: Chief Manager (Cyber Security - Digital Forensic) - 01

பணி: Chief Manager (Cyber Security - Threat Hunting) - 01

தகுதி: ஒவ்வொரு பணிக்கும் தனித்தனியான தகுதிகளும், அனுபவங்களும் அறிவிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளன. பொறியியல் துறையில் பிஇ அல்லது பி.டெக் முடித்தவர்கள், எம்சிஏ, எம்.எஸ்சி (ஐடி), எம்.எஸ்சி (கணினி அறிவியல்) முடித்திருப்பவர்கள் சம்மந்தப்பட்ட பணியிடங்களுக்கு விண்ணப்பிக்கலாம். அதிகாரப்பூர்வ இணையதள் அறிவிப்பை பார்த்து தெரிந்துகொள்ளவும்.

வயதுவரம்பு: 30.06.2019 தேதியன்படி 30 முதல் 40 வயதிற்குள் இருக்க வேண்டும்.

விண்ணப்பக் கட்டணம்: ரூ.750. எஸ்சி, எஸ்டி மற்றும் மாற்றுத்திறனாளிகள் ரூ.125 கட்டணமாக செலுத்த வேண்டும்.

தேர்வு செய்யப்படும் முறை: ஆன்லைன் எழுத்துத் தேர்வு, நேர்முகத் தேர்வு அடிப்படையில் தகுதியானவர்கள் தேர்வு செய்யப்படுவார்கள்.

மேலும் முழுமையான விவரங்கள் அறிய https://www.sbi.co.in/webfiles/uploads/files/careers/050919-Advertisement%20SCO-2019-20-11.pdf என்ற லிங்கில் சென்று தெரிந்துகொள்ளவும்.

விண்ணப்பிப்பதற்கான கடைசி தேதி: 25.09.2019

