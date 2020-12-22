Enable Javscript for better performance
2020 - உலகம் சந்தித்த பேரிடர்கள்- Dinamani

    உலகம் சந்தித்த பேரிடர்கள்

    By DIN  |   Published on : 29th December 2020 03:11 PM

    Three_Gorges_Dam_AP
    சீனாவில் கடந்த ஜூலை மாதம் பெய்த கனமழை காணமாக உலகிலேயே 3-வது மிகப்பெரிய அணையான த்ரீ கார்ஜஸ் அணை நிரம்பி, அதிகப்படியான தண்ணீர் வெளியேற்றப்பட்டது. இதனால் பல மாகாணங்கள் வெள்ளத்தில் மூழ்கின.
    1 / 8
    Bikou_Township_Flooding
    ஆகஸ்ட் மாதத்தில் சீனாவின் கன்ஸு மாகாணத்தின் பிகோய் நகரில் பெய்த கனமழையால் ஏற்பட்ட பெருவெள்ளம்.
    2 / 8
    Mitchell_Cove_Lightning_Storm_AP
    கலிஃபோர்னியாவில் ஆகஸ்ட் மாதத்தின் இரண்டாவது வாரத்தில் தொடர்ந்து மூன்று நாள்கள் சுமார் 11 ஆயிரம் இடங்களில் மின்னல் தாக்கியது. இதனால் பல வனப்பகுதிகளும் வீடுகளும் தீவிபத்தில் கருகின.
    3 / 8
    Karachi_Plane_Crash_AP
    பாகிஸ்தானின் கராச்சியில் கடந்த மே மாதம் 22-ஆம் தேதி பயணிகள் விமானம் விபத்துக்குள்ளானதில் 98 பேர் பலியாகினர். இரண்டு பேர் உயிருடன் மீட்கப்பட்டனர்.
    4 / 8
    internet
    கரோனா பேரிடர் ஏற்படுத்திய பல பாதிப்புகளில், பள்ளி மாணவ, மாணவிகள் ஆன்லைன் மூலமாக பாடங்களை கற்கும் நிலை ஏற்பட்டதும் ஒன்று. மெக்ஸிகோ சிட்டியில் பாடம் கற்கும் மாணவன். (புகைப்படம் ஏபி)
    5 / 8
    beirut_ap
    கடந்த செப்டம்பர் மாதம் லெபனான் தலைநகா் பெய்ரூட் துறைமுகத்தில் சேமித்து வைக்கப்பட்டிருந்த சுமார் 3 ஆயிரம் டன் அமோனியம் நைட்ரேட் வெடித்துச் சிதறியது. இந்த அதிபயங்கர வெடிவிபத்தில் 190 பேர் பலி. 6,500 பேர
    6 / 8
    Karachi_Floods_AP
    பாகிஸ்தானின் கராச்சி நகரில் கடந்த ஆகஸ்ட் மாத இறுதியில் பெய்த கனமழை காரணமாக கடும்ட வெள்ளம் ஏற்பட்டது. ஏராளமான வீடுகள் சேதமடைந்தன.
    7 / 8
    Badwater_Basin_AP
    கடந்த ஆகஸ்ட் மாதம் 17-ம் தேதி கலிஃபோர்னியா மாகாணத்தில் வரலாறு காணாத அளவுக்கு வெப்பநிலை பதிவானது. டெத் வேலி தேசிய பூங்காவில் அதிகபட்சமாக 130 டிகிரி பாரன்ஹீட் (54.4 டிகிரி செல்சியஸ்) வெப்பநிலை பதிவானது.
    8 / 8

