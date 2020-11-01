Enable Javscript for better performance
    பிறந்தநாள் வாழ்த்துகள் ஐஸ்வர்யா ராய்

    By DIN  |   Published on : 01st November 2020 09:51 PM

    1AishwaryaRaiBachchan-Happy-Birthday-Rare-Photos1
    இந்தியாவின் அழகு சிலை என்று அறியப்படும் முன்னாள் உலக அழகி ஐஸ்வர்யா ராய் பச்சன் இன்று தனது 47வது பிறந்தநாளை கொண்டாடினார்.
    1 / 21
    AishwaryaRaiBachchan-Happy-Birthday-Rare-Photos2
    தனது மகள் ஆராத்யா உடன் ஐஸ்வர்யா ராய்.
    2 / 21
    AishwaryaRaiBachchan-Happy-Birthday-Rare-Photos3
    தனது கணவர் அபிஷேக் பச்சனுடன் ஐஸ்வர்யா ராய்.
    3 / 21
    AishwaryaRaiBachchan-Happy-Birthday-Rare-Photos4
    2005-ஆம் ஆண்டில் நடைபெற்ற கேன்ஸ் திரைப்பட விழாவில் கலந்து கொண்ட ஐஸ்வர்யா ராய். படங்கள் - இபிஎஸ் / கோப்பு
    4 / 21
    AishwaryaRaiBachchan-Happy-Birthday-Rare-Photos5
    2014-ஆம் நடைபெற்ற கேன்ஸ் திரைப்பட விழாவில் கலந்து கொண்ட ஐஸ்வர்யா ராய். படங்கள் - இபிஎஸ் / கோப்பு
    5 / 21
    AishwaryaRaiBachchan-Happy-Birthday-Rare-Photos6
    குடும்பத்துடன் ஐஸ்வர்யா ராய். (இடது) மாமனார் அமிதாப், கணவர் அபிஷேக், மாமியார் ஜெயா பச்சன் மற்றும் மகள் ஆராத்யா. படங்கள் - இபிஎஸ் / கோப்பு
    6 / 21
    AishwaryaRaiBachchan-Happy-Birthday-Rare-Photos7
    பேத்தியுடன் அமிதாப். அருகில் ஐஸ்வர்யா ராய் மற்றும் ஜெயா பச்சன். (இடது) தனது மகளின் முதலாவது பிறந்தநாளன்று மகளுடன் ஐஸ்வர்யா ராய். படங்கள் - இபிஎஸ் / கோப்பு
    7 / 21
    AishwaryaRaiBachchan-Happy-Birthday-Rare-Photos8
    'ஹம் தில் தே சுகே சனம்' படத்தில் ஐஸ்வர்யா ராய் மற்றும் சல்மான் கான். படங்கள் - இபிஎஸ் / கோப்பு
    8 / 21
    AishwaryaRaiBachchan-Happy-Birthday-Rare-Photos9
    கணவர் அபிஷேக் பச்சனுடன் ஐஸ்வர்யா ராய். படங்கள் - இபிஎஸ் / கோப்பு
    9 / 21
    AishwaryaRaiBachchan-Happy-Birthday-Rare-Photos10
    1998-ஆம் ஆண்டில் வெளிவந்த 'ஜீன்ஸ்' படத்தில் நடிகர் பிரசாந்துடன் ஐஸ்வர்யா ராய். படங்கள் - இபிஎஸ் / கோப்பு
    10 / 21
    AishwaryaRaiBachchan-Happy-Birthday-Rare-Photos11
    1998-ஆம் ஆண்டில் வெளிவந்த 'ஜீன்ஸ்' படத்தில் நடிகர் பிரசாந்துடன் ஐஸ்வர்யா ராய். படங்கள் - இபிஎஸ் / கோப்பு
    11 / 21
    AishwaryaRaiBachchan-Happy-Birthday-Rare-Photos12
    தனது தாயார் பிருந்தா ராய் உடன் ஐஸ்வர்யா ராய். படங்கள் - இபிஎஸ் / கோப்பு
    12 / 21
    AishwaryaRaiBachchan-Happy-Birthday-Rare-Photos13
    பிங்க் பாந்தர் 2 படத்தின் நாயகனுடன் ஐஸ்வர்யா ராய்; (இடது) ஹாலிவுட் படத்தை விளம்பரப்படுத்தும் போது... படங்கள் - இபிஎஸ் / கோப்பு
    13 / 21
    AishwaryaRaiBachchan-Happy-Birthday-Rare-Photos14
    முன்னாள் பிரதமர் வாஜ்பாயுடன் நடிகை ஐஸ்வர்யா ராய் மற்றும் ஸ்ரீதேவி. (இடது) 2009ல் பத்மஸ்ரீ விருது பெறும் ஐஸ்வர்யா ராய். படங்கள் - இபிஎஸ் / கோப்பு
    14 / 21
    AishwaryaRaiBachchan-Happy-Birthday-Rare-Photos15
    ஐஸ்வர்யா ராய், சுபாஷ் காய் மற்றும் அனில் கபூருடன் தால் செட்களில் (இடதுபுறம்) அலோக் நாத்துடன் ஐஸ்வர்யா. படங்கள் - இபிஎஸ் / கோப்பு
    15 / 21
    AishwaryaRaiBachchan-Happy-Birthday-Rare-Photos16
    திருப்பதி திருமலை கோவிலில் ஐஸ்வர்யா ராய் மற்றும் அவரது கணவர் அபிஷேக். படங்கள் - இபிஎஸ் / கோப்பு
    16 / 21
    AishwaryaRaiBachchan-Happy-Birthday-Rare-Photos17
    தாள் படத்தில் ஐஸ்வர்யா ராய். படங்கள் - இபிஎஸ் / கோப்பு
    17 / 21
    AishwaryaRaiBachchan-Happy-Birthday-Rare-Photos18
    'சோக்கர் பாலி'யில் ஐஸ்வர்யா ராய். படங்கள் - இபிஎஸ் / கோப்பு
    18 / 21
    AishwaryaRaiBachchan-Happy-Birthday-Rare-Photos19
    கொச்சியில் உள்ள கல்யாண் ஜுவல்லர்ஸ் ஷோரூமை நடிகர் திலீப்புடன் ஐஸ்வர்யா ராய் திறந்து வைத்த போது. படங்கள் - இபிஎஸ் / கோப்பு
    19 / 21
    AishwaryaRaiBachchan-Happy-Birthday-Rare-Photos20
    கண்டு கொண்டேன் கண்டு கொண்டேன் படத்தில் நடிகை தபு, மணிவண்ணன், மம்மூட்டி மற்றும் அப்பாஸூடன் ஐஸ்வர்யா ராய். படங்கள் - இபிஎஸ் / கோப்பு
    20 / 21
    AishwaryaRaiBachchan-Happy-Birthday-Rare-Photos21
    இருவர் படத்தில் நடிகர் மோகன் லால் உடன் ஐஸ்வர்யா ராய். படங்கள் - இபிஎஸ் / கோப்பு
    21 / 21

