    மிரட்டும் டவ்-தே புயல் - புகைப்படங்கள்

    By DIN  |   Published on : 17th May 2021 07:34 PM

    Cyclone_Tauktae-1
    அரபிக்கடலில் நிலைகொண்டிருந்த அதி தீவிர புயலான டவ்-தே புயல், உச்ச உயர் தீவிர புயலாக வலுப்பெற்றதால் சீற்றத்துடன் காணப்படும் கடல். இடம் : இந்திய நுழைவாயில், மும்பை.
    1 / 18
    Cyclone_Tauktae-2
    புயலால் சாய்ந்த மரங்களை அப்புறப்படுத்தும் பணியில் தீயணைப்புத் துறையினா்.
    2 / 18
    Cyclone_Tauktae-3
    பலத்த காற்றுக்கு முறிந்து விழுந்த தென்னை மரங்கள்.
    3 / 18
    Cyclone_Tauktae-4
    பலத்த காற்றுடன் மழை பெய்ததால், குடியிருப்புப் பகுதியில் வேரோடு மரம் பெயா்ந்து விழுந்ததில் வீடு சேதமானது.
    4 / 18
    Cyclone_Tauktae-5
    தொடர்ந்து பெய்து வரும் கனமழையின் காரணமாக கவிழ்ந்த படகின் மேல் முறிந்து விழுந்த மரம்.
    5 / 18
    Cyclone_Tauktae-6
    சாலையில் சாய்ந்து விழுந்த மின் கம்பங்கள்.
    6 / 18
    Cyclone_Tauktae-7
    இடியுடன் கூடிய கனமழையால் பல்வேறு இடங்களில் வேரோடு சாய்ந்த மரங்களை அப்புறப்படுத்தும் ஜே.சி.பி. இயந்திரம்.
    7 / 18
    Cyclone_Tauktae-8
    சில இடங்களில் நிறுத்து வைக்கப்பட்டிருந்த இரு சக்கர வாகனம், கார் மீது பழமையான மரம் வேரோடு சாய்ந்ததில், அங்கு நின்றிருந்த கார் நொறுங்கியது.
    8 / 18
    Cyclone_Tauktae-9
    புயல் பாதிப்பால் தென்னை மரங்கள் பல முறிந்து விழுந்தது.
    9 / 18
    Cyclone_Tauktae-10
    பலத்த காற்றுடன் கனமழை பெய்ததால், குடியிருப்புப் பகுதியில் வேரோடு மரங்கள் பெயா்ந்து விழுந்ததில் அங்குள்ள வீடு சேதமானது.
    10 / 18
    Cyclone_Tauktae-11
    வேரோடு சாய்ந்த மரத்தை அகற்றும் பணியில் தீயணைப்புத் துறையினா்.
    11 / 18
    Cyclone_Tauktae-12
    மரத்தை அகற்றும் பணியில் தீயணைப்புத் துறையினா்.
    12 / 18
    Cyclone_Tauktae-13
    மும்பையில் விடிய விடிய கொட்டித்தீர்க்கும் கனமழையால் மக்களின் இயல்பு வாழ்க்கை முடங்கியுள்ளது.
    13 / 18
    Cyclone_Tauktae-14
    கடல் சீற்றம் காரணமாக மீனவர்கள் தங்கள் படகுகளை கரையில் பத்திரமாக நிறுத்தி வைப்பு.
    14 / 18
    Cyclone_Tauktae-15
    மும்பையில் இடைவிடாது கொட்டித் தீர்த்த கனமழையால் ஏற்பட்ட வெள்ளப் பெருக்கு.
    15 / 18
    Cyclone_Tauktae-16
    விடாது மழை கொட்டியதால், பெரும்பாலான இடங்களில், வெள்ளம் போல் தேங்கிய மழைநீர்.
    16 / 18
    Cyclone_Tauktae-17
    அடை மழை விடாது பெய்தாலும், சிலிண்டர்களை டெலிவரி செய்யும் நபர்.
    17 / 18
    Cyclone_Tauktae-18
    டவ்-தே புயல், தீவிரமடையும் என்பதை உணர்த்தும் செயற்கைக்கோள் படம்.
    18 / 18

