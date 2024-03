மேம்பட்ட தொழில்நுட்பத்தில் மறுவெளியீடாகும் ‘அழகி’ திரைப்படம்!

Time to revisit your first love!



A Tale of emotions and Pure Love ♥️



Digitally Remastered Version of #Udhayageetha's #AZHAGI

re-releasing on March 29 ✨



A @thankarbachan Masterpiece @rparthiepan @nanditadas #Devayani



An @ilaiyaraaja Magical #Udhayakumar #BLenin… pic.twitter.com/5gYsrQN4IM