மத்திய அரசில் 1136 காலியிடங்கள் அறிவிப்பு: மிஸ்பண்ணிடாதீங்க!
By ஆர்.வெங்கடேசன் | Published on : 18th September 2018 01:27 PM
மத்திய அரசின் பல்வேறு துறைகளில் காலியாக உள்ள 1136 காலியிடங்கள் எஸ்எஸ்சி மூலம் நடத்தப்படும் எழுத்துத் தேர்வு மூலம் தகுதியானவர்கள் தேர்வு செய்யப்பட உள்ளனர். இதற்கு தகுதியானவர்களிடம் இருந்து வரும் 30க்குள் ஆன்லைனில் விண்ணப்பங்கள் வரவேற்கப்படுகின்றன.
பதவி: Phase - IV Selection Posts
காலியிடங்கள்: 1136
பதவி: Junior Physiotherapist - 9
பதவி: Junior Engineer (Q. A.) {Armament-Ammunitions} - 16
பதவி: Junior Engineer (Q. A.) {Armament-Weapons} - 1
பதவி: Junior Engineer (Q. A.) {Armament-Small Arms} - 2
பதவி: Junior Engineer (Q. A.) {Armament-Instruments} - 9
பதவி: Junior Engineer (Q. A.) M&E {Metallury} - 14
பதவி: Junior Engineer (Q. A.) Store {Gentex} - 5
பதவி: Junior Engineer (Q. A.) Electronics - 16
பதவி: Junior Engineer (Q. A.) Electronics {Radar & System} - 9
பதவி: Junior Engineer (Q. A.) {Vehicle} - 14
பதவி: Junior Engineer (Q. A.) {Combat Vehicle} - 11
பதவி: Junior Engineer (Q. A.) {Engineering Equipment} - 11
பதவி: Scientific Assistant M&E {Military Explosive} - 17
பதவி: Scientific Assistant M&E {Metallurgy} - 6
பதவி: Scientific Assistant Store {Chemistry} - 34
பதவி: Scientific Assistant Store {Gentex} - 37
பதவி: Scientific Assistant {Engineering Equipment} - 1
பதவி: Scientific Assistant {Vehicle} - 1
பதவி: Junior Seed Analyst - 1
பதவி: Junior Engineer (Quality Assurance) M&E [Metallurgy] - 1
பதவி: Heraldic Assistant in History Division - 1
பதவி: Investigator Grade-II - 3
பதவி: Botanical Assistant - 31
பதவி: Data Processing Assistant - 48
பதவி: Library & Information Assistant - 9
பதவி: Fertilizer Inspector - 2
பதவி: Jr. Physiotherapist - 2
பதவி: Sub-Editor (Hindi) - 1
பதவி: Sub-Editor (English) - 1
பதவி: Library Information Assistant - 1
பதவி: Junior Physiotherapist - 1
பதவி: Dietician Grade-III (Jr. Dietician) - 2
பதவி: Senior Scientific Assistant (Toxicology) - 1
பதவி: Geographer - 1
பதவி: Junior Physiotherapist - 2
பதவி: Dietician Grade III - 2
பதவி: Sr Instructor(Weaving) - 1
பதவி: Sr Hindi Typist - 1
பதவி: Sound Technician - 1
பதவி: Accountant - 1
பதவி: Jr Physiotherapist - 6 (UR-4, OBC-2)
பதவி: Planning Assistant - 2
பதவி: Dietician Grade-III (Jr Dietician) - 3
பதவி: Technical Assistant (Economics) - 2
பதவி: Assistant (Printing) - 3)
பதவி: Senior Translator - 8
பதவி: Language Instructor - 3
பதவி: Economic Investigator - 2
பதவி: Senior Technical Assistant (Mass Education and Media) - 1
பதவி: Textile Designer - 2
பதவி: Technician - 10
பதவி: Research Investigator (Forestry) - 3
பதவி: Research Assistant (Environment) - 5
பதவி: Laboratory Assistant - 7
பதவி: Junior Computer - 20
பதவி: Library-cum-Information Assistant - 2
பதவி: Section Officer (Horticulture) - 12
பதவி: Research Assistant - 1
பதவி: Junior Engineer (Naval Quality Assurance)-Chemical - 2
பதவி: Assistant Drug Inspector (Medical Devices) - 15
பதவி: Library and Information Assistant - 5
பதவி: Senior Audio Visual Assistant - 1
பதவி: Library and Information Assistant - 11
பதவி: Hindi Instructor - 1
பதவி: Senior Scientific Assistant (Biology) - 2
பதவி: Senior Scientific Assistant (Explosives) - 2
பதவி: Senior Scientific Assistant (Ballistics) - 1
பதவி: Dietician Grade-III - 2
பதவி: Junior Physiotherapist - 6
பதவி: Senior Technical Assistant(Chemical) - 1
பதவி: Assistant Plant Protection Officer (Entomology/ Nematology) - 23
பதவி: Assistant Plant Protection Officer (Plant Pathology/ Virology/ Bacteriology) - 36
பதவி: Assistant Plant Protection Officer (Weed Science) - 9
பதவி: Senior Technical Assistant (Hydrogeology) - 1
பதவி: Senior Technical Assistant (GeoPhysics) - 3
பதவி: Junior Scientific Assistant - 1
பதவி: Senior Scientific Assistant (Ballistics) - 1
பதவி: Senior Scientific Assistant (Physics) - 1
பதவி: Senior Scientific Assistant (Chemistry) - 1
பதவி: Senior Scientific Assistant (Biology) - 2
பதவி: Senior Instructor (Weaving) - 1
பதவி: Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (Grade. I) Documents - 1
பதவி: Textile Designer 2
பதவி: Investigator Grade - II - 5
பதவி: Draftsman Grade - I - 9
பதவி: Assistant Welfare Administrator - 1
பதவி: Research Assistant (Computer Science) - 1
பதவி: Photographer - 1
பதவி: Assistant Map Curator - 5
பதவி: Laboratory Assistant - 1
பதவி: Technical Clerk (Economics) - 1
பதவி: Deputy Ranger - 1
பதவி: Assistant Store Keeper - 14
பதவி: Foreman - 13
பதவி: Laboratory Attendant - 1
பதவி: Navigational Assistant Grade-ii - 6
பதவி: Store Keeper-cum Caretaker -1
பதவி: Laboratory Assistant - 2
பதவி: Laboratory Asst - 1
பதவி: Senior Library Attendant -1
பதவி: Stockman - 1
பதவி: Draftsman Grade II (Renamed as Senior Draftsman) - 45
பதவி: Processing Assistant - 1 (
பதவி: Clerk (in Departmental Canteens) - 3
பதவி: Technical Assistant - 2
பதவி: Data Entry Operator Grade ‘A - 1
பதவி: Junior Engineer - 4
பதவி: Laboratory Attendant - 1
பதவி: Navigational Assistant Grade - II - 8
பதவி: Navigational Assistant Grade - II - 5
பதவி: Assistant (Architectural Department) - 8
பதவி: Stockman - 1
பதவி: Laboratory Assistant - 1
வயதுவரம்பு: 18 முதல் 25 வயதிற்குள் இருக்க வேண்டும்.
தகுதி: 10, பிளஸ் டூ தேர்ச்சி பெற்றவர்கள், ஏதாவதொரு துறையில் பட்டம் பெற்றவர்கள் தகுதியான பணியிடங்களுக்கு விண்ணப்பிக்க தகுதியானவர்கள்.
தேர்வு செய்யப்படும் முறை: ஆன்லைன் எழுத்துத் தேர்வு மூலம் தகுதியானவர்கள் தேர்வு செய்யப்படுவார்கள்.
விண்ணப்பக் கட்டணம்: ரூ.100. இதனை எஸ்பிஐ வங்கி செல்லான் மூலமாக செலுத்த வேண்டும். எஸ்சி, எஸ்டி, மாற்றுத்திறனாளிகள் மற்றும் பெண்கள், முன்னாள் ராணுவத்தினர்களுக்கு கட்டணம் விலக்கு அளிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.
விண்ணப்பிக்கும் முறை: www.ssc.nic,in என்ற வலைத்தளத்தின் மூலம் ஆன்லைனில் விண்ணப்பிக்க வேண்டும்.
மேலும் முழுமையான விவரங்கள் அறிய http://images.dinamani.com/uploads/user/resources/pdf/2018/9/18/Click-Here-for-SSC-JE-Canteen-Attendant-Syllabus-PDF-Download.pdf என்ற வலைத்தள லிங்கில் சென்று தெரிந்துகொள்ளவும்.
ஆன்லைனில் விண்ணப்பிப்பதற்கான கடைசி தேதி: 30.09.2018