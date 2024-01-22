Enable Javscript for better performance
Ayodhya Sri Bala Rama Idol Consecration Ceremony held- Dinamani

உடனுக்கு உடன் செய்திகள்

    அயோத்தி ஸ்ரீ பால ராமர் சிலை பிரதிஷ்டை விழா - புகைப்படங்கள்

    By DIN  |   Published On : 22nd January 2024 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated : 22nd January 2024 08:08 PM  |  அ+அ அ-  |  

    Ayodha_Ram_Temple-1
    360 அடி நீளம், 235 அடி அகலம், 161 அடி உயரத்தில், 360 தூண்கள் என பிரமாண்டமாக கட்டப்பட்ட ஸ்ரீ ராமர் கோவிலில் சிலை பிரதிஷ்டை செய்யும் விழாவில் ஜெய் ஸ்ரீராம் கோஷம் எழுப்பி மகிழ்ந்த பக்தர்கள்.
    1 / 30
    Ayodha_Ram_Temple-2
    விமரிசையாகப் பிரதிஷ்டை செய்யப்பட்ட குழந்தை ராமரின் கண்கள் திறக்கப்பட்டது.
    2 / 30
    Ayodha_Ram_Temple-3
    மூலவரின் தோற்றமானது பரந்த நெற்றியுடன், வசீகரமான கண்கள், நீண்ட கைகளுடன் அழகிய ஸ்ரீ பால ராமரின் முழு சிலை உருவம்.
    3 / 30
    Ayodha_Ram_Temple-4
    ஸ்ரீராமரை பிரார்த்தனை செய்ய வரும் பிரதமர் மோடி.
    4 / 30
    Ayodha_Ram_Temple-5
    ஸ்ரீ பால ராமரை மலர்களை கொண்டு வழிப்படும் பிரதமர் மோடி. ராமர் சிலையின் அடித்தளமானது தாமரையில் ராமர் நிற்பது போன்று வடிவமைக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.
    5 / 30
    Ayodha_Ram_Temple-6
    அயோத்தி ஸ்ரீ பால ராமரை தாமரை மலர்கள் கொண்டு அர்ச்சனை செய்த பிரதமர் மோடி.
    6 / 30
    Ayodha_Ram_Temple-7
    அயோத்தி ஸ்ரீ பால ராமரை வலம் வரும் பிரதமர் மோடி.
    7 / 30
    Ayodha_Ram_Temple-8
    அயோத்தி ஸ்ரீ பால ராமரை வணங்கும் பிரதமர் மோடி.
    8 / 30
    Ayodha_Ram_Temple-9
    அயோத்தியில் உள்ள ஸ்ரீ ராமர் கோவிலில் நடைபெற்ற பிராண பிரதிஷ்டா பூஜையில் கலந்து கொண்ட பிரதமர் நரேந்திர மோடி மற்றும் ஆர்.எஸ்.எஸ் தலைவர் மோகன் பகவத்.
    9 / 30
    Ayodha_Ram_Temple-10
    குழந்தை ராமர் சிலை பிரதிஷ்டை விழா சீரும் சிறப்புமாக நடைபெற்றது.
    10 / 30
    Ayodha_Ram_Temple-11
    பிரான் பிரதிஷ்டை விழாவில் கலந்து கொண்ட உத்தரபிரதேச ஆளுநர் ஆனந்திபென் படேல், முதல்வர் யோகி ஆதித்யநாத் மற்றும் ஆர்எஸ்எஸ் தலைவர் மோகன் பகவத் ஆகியோருடன் பிரதமர் நரேந்திர மோடி.
    11 / 30
    Ayodha_Ram_Temple-12
    அயோத்தி ஸ்ரீ பால ராமரின் முழு சிலை உருவம்.
    12 / 30
    Ayodha_Ram_Temple-13
    பிரான் பிரதிஷ்டை விழாவில் கலந்து கொண்ட உத்தரபிரதேச ஆளுநர் ஆனந்திபென் படேல் மற்றும் ஆர்எஸ்எஸ் தலைவர் மோகன் பகவத் ஆகியோருடன் பிரதமர் நரேந்திர மோடி.
    13 / 30
    Ayodha_Ram_Temple-14
    வேத மந்திரங்கள் முழங்க அயோத்தியில் ஸ்ரீ பால ராமரின் பிராண பிரதிஷ்டை விழாவின் போது சங்கு முழங்கும் சாது.
    14 / 30
    Ayodha_Ram_Temple-15
    சாதுக்களை வணங்கும் பிரதமர் மோடி.
    15 / 30
    Ayodha_Ram_Temple-16
    பிரான் பிரதிஷ்டை விழாவில் கலந்து கொண்ட பக்தர்கள்.
    16 / 30
    Ayodha_Ram_Temple-17
    பரவசம் பொங்க ராமர் சிலை பிரதிஷ்டையை மனமுருகிக் கண்டு மகிழ்ந்த பக்தர்கள்.
    17 / 30
    Ayodha_Ram_Temple-18
    அயோத்தியில் உள்ள ராமர் கோயிலில் நடைபெற்ற பிராண பிரதிஷ்டை விழாவுக்குப் பிறகு உரையாற்றிய பிரதமர் மோடி.
    18 / 30
    Ayodha_Ram_Temple-19
    அயோத்தியில் ராமர் கோவிலில் நடைபெற்ற பிரண பிரதிஷ்டை நிகழ்ச்சிக்கு பிறகு தனது உண்ணாவிரதத்தை முடித்துக் கொண்ட பிரதமர் மோடி.
    19 / 30
    Ayodha_Ram_Temple-20
    பிராண் பிரதிஷ்தா விழாவிற்குப் பிறகு ஆர்.எஸ்.எஸ் தலைவர் மோகன் பகவத்துக்கு ராமர் கோயிலின் மாதிரியை வழங்கி கெளரவித்த உத்தரபிரதேச முதல்வர் யோகி ஆதித்யநாத்.
    20 / 30
    Ayodha_Ram_Temple-21
    அயோத்தியில் உத்தரப்பிரதேச முதல்வர் யோகி ஆதித்யநாத்.
    21 / 30
    Ayodha_Ram_Temple-22
    குழந்தை ராமர் சிலை திறக்கப்பட்டபோது ராமர் கோயிலின் மீது ஹெலிகாப்டர் மூலம் தூவப்பட்ட மலர்கள்.
    22 / 30
    Ayodha_Ram_Temple-23
    அயோத்தி ஸ்ரீ பால ராமர் சிலை பிரதிஷ்டை விழாவில் கலந்து கொண்ட சாதுக்கள் மற்றும் முக்கிய பிரமுகர்கள்.
    23 / 30
    Ayodha_Ram_Temple-24
    அயோத்தி ஸ்ரீ பால ராமர் சிலை பிரதிஷ்டை விழாவில் கலந்து கொண்ட சாதுக்கள் மற்றும் முக்கிய பிரமுகர்கள்.
    24 / 30
    Ayodha_Ram_Temple-25
    அயோத்தியில் ஸ்ரீ பால ராமர் கோயில் பிரதிஷ்டை விழாவின் போது பூக்களைப் பயன்படுத்தி ஸ்ரீ ராம் என்ற பலகையின் பின்னணியில் அமர்ந்திருக்கும் ஒரு குரங்கு.
    25 / 30
    Ayodha_Ram_Temple-26
    அயோத்தி குறித்த புத்தகம், ராமர் பெயரைக் கொண்ட ஒரு துணி, சிறப்பு மாலை மற்றும் ஒரு பித்தளை தீபம் என அனைத்தும், பிராண் பிரதிஷ்டா விழாவில் கலந்து கொண்ட விருந்தினர்களுக்கு பரிசாக வழங்கப்பட்டது.
    26 / 30
    Ayodha_Ram_Temple-27
    ஸ்ரீ பால ராமர் கோயில் பிரதிஷ்டை விழாவில் கலந்து கொண்ட சாதுக்கள்.
    27 / 30
    Ayodha_Ram_Temple-28
    விழாவில் கடவுள்களாக உடையணிந்த வந்த பள்ளி குழந்தைகள்.
    28 / 30
    Ayodha_Ram_Temple-29
    ராமர் கோயில் கட்டுமானத்திற்கு பங்களித்த ஷ்ரம்ஜீவிகள் மீது மலர் தூவிய பிரதமர் நரேந்திர மோடி.
    29 / 30
    Ayodha_Ram_Temple-30
    இந்து கடவுள்களாக உடையணிந்த வந்த கலைஞர்கள்.
    30 / 30
    TAGS
    அயோத்தி ராமர் கோயிலில் ஸ்ரீராம ஜன்மபூமி தலைவர்கள் ஸ்ரீ பால ராமர் சிலை அயோத்தி

    உங்கள் கருத்துகள்

    Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the dinamani.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

    The views expressed in comments published on dinamani.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of dinamani.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. dinamani.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

    • அதிகம்
      படிக்கப்பட்டவை
    • அதிகம் பகிரப்பட்டவை
    kattana sevai
    flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp