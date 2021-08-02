Enable Javscript for better performance
Aishwarya Menon in Astonishing Cute Look- Dinamani

    ﻿
    கியூட் லுக்கில் ஐஸ்வர்யா மேனன் - புகைப்படங்கள்

    By DIN  |   Published on : 02nd August 2021 05:02 PM

    1995-ஆம் ஆண்டு கேரளாவில் பிறந்து, ஈரோட்டில் வளர்ந்தார். படம் - இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    தனது கல்லூரி படிப்பினை எஸ்.ஆர்.எம் கல்லூரியில் பயின்றுள்ளார். படம் - இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    தனது சிரிப்பால் ரசிகர்களின் மனதினை கவர்ந்தவர் ஐஸ்வர்யா மேனன். படம் - இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    வளர்ந்துவரும் நடிகைகளில் ஒருவர். படம் - இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    'காதலில் சொதப்புவது எப்படி' திரைப்படத்தின் மூலம் தமிழ் திரையுலகில் அறிமுகமானவர். படம் - இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    தீயா வேலை செய்யணும் குமாரு படத்தில் ஒரு சிறிய கதாபாத்திரத்தில் நடித்து அனைவரது கவனத்தையும் ஈர்த்தார். படம் - இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    இவரை அடுத்த லெவலுக்கு கொண்டு சென்றது 'தமிழ் படம் 2'. படம் - இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    மனதை மயக்கும் ஐஸ்வர்யா மேனன். படம் - இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    தமிழ் திரைப்படத்தினை தொடர்ந்து கன்னடம், மலையாளம் படத்திலும் நடித்து அசத்தியுள்ளார். படம் - இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    'தமிழ் படம் 2' மூலம் தமிழ் ரசிகர்களின் மனதினை வெகுவாக கவர்ந்தவர். படம் - இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    அழகு மங்கையே. படம் - இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    இளசுகளின் கனவே. படம் - இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    மதி மயக்கும் கட்டழகி. படம் - இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    ஜொலிக்கும் ஐஸ்வர்யா மேனன். படம் - இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    அழகுக்கு அழகு சேர்க்கும் அற்புதமே. படம் - இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    பூ மணம் மாறாத புன்னகையே. படம் - இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    ஐஸ்வர்யா மேனன் கியூட் Aishwarya Menon Astonishing Cute Look

