    ஓணம் கொண்டாடிய நடிகைகள் - புகைப்படங்கள்

    நடிகைகள் பலரும் தங்களின் இன்ஸ்டாகிராம் பக்கத்தில் ஓணம் பண்டிகைக்கு வாழ்த்து கூறி தங்களின் புகைப்படங்களை பதிவிட்டுள்ளனர்.

    By DIN  |   Published on : 21st August 2021 07:40 PM

    ONAM
    கோலாகலமாய் ஓணம் பண்டிகையை கொண்டாடிய நடிகைகள். படம் : இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    1 / 23
    keerthisuresh-1
    நடிகை கீர்த்தி சுரேஷ். படம் : இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    2 / 23
    anupamaparameswaran1
    நடிகை அனுபமா பரமேஸ்வரன். படம் : இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    3 / 23
    Ahaana-Krishna
    நடிகை அஹானா கிருஷ்ணா. படம் : இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    4 / 23
    Andrea-Jeremiah
    நடிகை ஆண்ட்ரியா ஜெறேமியா. படம் : இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    5 / 23
    anikha_surendran
    நடிகை அனிகா சுரேந்திரன்.படம் : இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    6 / 23
    anjukurian
    நடிகை அஞ்சு குரியன். படம் : இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    7 / 23
    Athulyaa_Ravi
    நடிகை அதுல்யா ரவி. படம் : இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    8 / 23
    balakrishna-1
    நடிகை அபர்ணா பாலமுரளி. படம் : இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    9 / 23
    harja
    நடிகை ஹரிஜா. படம் : இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    10 / 23
    janani
    நடிகை ஜனனி. படம் : இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    11 / 23
    KannikaRavi
    நடிகை கன்னிகா ரவி. படம் : இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    12 / 23
    kirthishetty-1
    நடிகை கீர்த்தி ஷெட்டி. படம் : இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    13 / 23
    Madonna-Sebastian
    நடிகை மடோனா செபாஸ்டியன். படம் : இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    14 / 23
    Nivetha-Thomas
    நடிகை நிவேதா தாமஸ். படம் : இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    15 / 23
    priya_prakash_warrier
    நடிகை பிரியா பிரகாஷ் வாரியர். படம் : இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    16 / 23
    rajishavijayan
    நடிகை ராஜிஷா விஜயன். படம் : இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    17 / 23
    RamyaNambessan
    நடிகை ரம்யா நம்பீசன். படம் : இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    18 / 23
    rebamonica_john-1
    நடிகை ரெபா மோனிகா ஜான். படம் : இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    19 / 23
    sheelaanu-1
    நடிகை ஷீலா அனு. படம் : இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    20 / 23
    SHIVANI_1
    நடிகை சிவானி. படம் : இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    21 / 23
    Sivaangi
    நடிகை சிவாங்கி. படம் : இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    22 / 23
    swagatha_krishnan1
    நடிகை ஸ்வாகதா கிருஷ்ணன். படம் : இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    23 / 23
