Enable Javscript for better performance
Raksha Bandhan Celebrations Across the Country- Dinamani

உடனுக்கு உடன் செய்திகள்

    நாடு முழுவதும் ரக்ஷா பந்தன் கொண்டாட்டம் - புகைப்படங்கள்

    By DIN  |   Published On : 31st August 2023 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated : 31st August 2023 07:33 PM  |  அ+அ அ-  |  

    Raksha_Bandhan_-_1
    புதுதில்லியில் ரக்ஷா பந்தன் பண்டிகையை முன்னிட்டு பிரதமர் நரேந்திர மோடிக்கு ராக்கியை கட்டிய பள்ளி மாணவிகள்.
    1 / 20
    Raksha_Bandhan_-_2
    ரக்ஷா பந்தன் முன்னிட்டு பல்வேறு பள்ளி குழந்தைகளுக்கு பரிசு பொருட்களை வழங்கி மகிழ்ந்த குடியரசுத் தலைவர் திரௌபதி முர்மு.
    2 / 20
    Raksha_Bandhan_-_3
    மத்திய சாலைகள், போக்குவரத்து மற்றும் நெடுஞ்சாலைத் துறை அமைச்சர் நிதின் கட்கரியின் மணிக்கட்டில் ராக்கியை கட்டி மகிழ்ந்த பஞ்சாரா சமூகத்தைச் சேர்ந்த பெண்கள்.
    3 / 20
    Raksha_Bandhan_-_4
    போபாலில் உள்ள தனது இல்லத்தில் தொண்டர்களுடன் ரக்ஷா பந்தன் பண்டிகை கொண்டாடி மகிழ்ந்த மத்திய பிரதேச தலைவர் கமல்நாத்.
    4 / 20
    Raksha_Bandhan_-_5
    ரக்ஷா பந்தனை முன்னிட்டு முதல்வர் கன்யா சுமங்கலா யோஜனா பயனாளிகளுடனான கலந்துரையாடல் நிகழ்ச்சியில் உத்தரபிரதேச முதல்வர் யோகி ஆதித்யநாத்.
    5 / 20
    Raksha_Bandhan_-_6
    ஹைதராபாத்தில் உள்ள முகாம் அலுவலகத்தில் தனது சகோதரிகளுடன் ரக்ஷா பந்தன் பண்டிகையை கொண்டாடிய தெலங்கானா முதல்வர் சந்திரசேகர ராவ்.
    6 / 20
    Raksha_Bandhan_-_7
    ரக்ஷா பந்தன் பண்டிகையை முன்னிட்டு முன்னாள் மத்திய அமைச்சர் முக்தார் அப்பாஸ் நக்விக்கு ராக்கி கட்டிய மத்திய அமைச்சர் சாத்வி நிரஞ்சன் ஜோதி.
    7 / 20
    Raksha_Bandhan_-_8
    அசாம் முதல்வர் ஹிமந்தா பிஸ்வா சர்மாவுக்கு ராக்கி கட்டிய பெண்கள்.
    8 / 20
    Raksha_Bandhan_-_9
    அமிர்தசரஸில் உள்ள குருநானக் தேவ் பல்கலைக்கழகத்தில் நடைபெற்ற நிகழ்ச்சியில் ஒன்றில் பஞ்சாப் முதல்வர் பகவந்த் மானுக்கு ராக்கி கட்டிய பெண்.
    9 / 20
    Raksha_Bandhan_-_10
    பாட்னாவில் லோக் ஜனசக்தி கட்சித் தலைவர் சிராக் பாஸ்வான் தனது சகோதரிகள் மற்றும் குடும்ப உறுப்பினர்களுடன் ரக்ஷா பந்தன் பண்டிகையைக் கொண்டாடி மகிழ்ந்தார்.
    10 / 20
    Raksha_Bandhan_-_12
    நாக்பூரில் ஆர்.எஸ்.எஸ் தலைமையகத்தில், ரக்ஷா பந்தன் பண்டிகையை முன்னிட்டு திபெத்திய பெண்கள் ஆர்.எஸ்.எஸ் தலைவர் மோகன் பகவத்துக்கு ராக்கி கட்டி மகிழ்ந்தனர்.
    11 / 20
    Raksha_Bandhan_-_13
    அமிர்தசரஸ் மாவட்டத்தில் உள்ள அட்டாரி-வாகா எல்லைச் சாவடியில் ரக்ஷா பந்தன் பண்டிகையை முன்னிட்டு நடைபெற்ற விழாவில் எல்லைப் பாதுகாப்புப் படை வீரர்களுக்கு இளம் பெண்கள் 'ராக்கி' கட்டி மகிழ்ந்தனர்.
    12 / 20
    Raksha_Bandhan_-_14
    என்.சி.சி அகாடமியில் ரக்ஷா பந்தன் பண்டிகையை கொண்டாடிய மத்திய தகவல் மற்றும் ஒளிபரப்பு, இளைஞர் நலன் மற்றும் விளையாட்டுத் துறை அமைச்சர் அனுராக் சிங் தாக்கூர்.
    13 / 20
    Raksha_Bandhan_-_15
    மும்பையில் ரக்ஷா பந்தன் பண்டிகையை, பள்ளி மாணவிகளுடன் கொண்டாடிய நடிகர் சன்னி தியோல்.
    14 / 20
    Raksha_Bandhan_-_16
    அட்டாரி-வாகா எல்லைச் சாவடியில் 'ரக்ஷா பந்தன்' பண்டிகையை முன்னிட்டு எல்லைப் பாதுகாப்புப் படை வீரர்களுக்கு இளம் பெண்கள் 'ராக்கி' கட்டி மகிழ்ந்தனர்.
    15 / 20
    Raksha_Bandhan_-_17
    கொல்கத்தா நேதாஜி உள்விளையாட்டு அரங்கில் நடைபெற்ற ரக்ஷா பந்தன் கொண்டாட்டத்தில் கிரிக்கெட் வீரர் ஜூலன் கோஸ்வாமி மேற்கு வங்க விளையாட்டுத் துறை அமைச்சர் அரூப் பிஸ்வாஸுக்கு ராக்கி கட்டி மகிழ்ந்தார்.
    16 / 20
    Raksha_Bandhan_-_18
    ரக்ஷா பந்தன் பண்டிகையை முன்னிட்டு அகர்தலாவில் திரிபுரா முதல்வர் மாணிக் சஹாவுக்கு ராக்கி கட்டிய பெண்.
    17 / 20
    Raksha_Bandhan_-_19
    ஜம்முவில் உள்ள முதியோர் இல்லத்தில் ரக்ஷா பந்தன் பண்டிகையை முன்னிட்டு தங்கள் சகோதரர்களின் மணிக்கட்டில் ராக்கி கட்டிய மூதாட்டிகள்.
    18 / 20
    Raksha_Bandhan_-_20
    வாரணாசியில் ரக்ஷா பந்தன் தினத்தன்று தனது சகோதரருக்கு இனிப்பு ஊட்டிய பெண் குழந்தை.
    19 / 20
    Raksha_Bandhan_-_22
    தெற்கு தினாஜ்பூர் எல்லைப் பகுதியில் ரக்ஷா பந்தன் பண்டிகை முன்னிட்டு எல்லைப் பாதுகாப்புப் படையின் பெண் காவலர்கள் தங்கள் ஆண் சகாக்களுக்கு ராக்கி கட்டி மகிழ்ந்தனர்.
    20 / 20
    TAGS
    ரக்ஷா பந்தன் விமரிசை கொண்டாடட்டம்

    உங்கள் கருத்துகள்

    Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the dinamani.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

    The views expressed in comments published on dinamani.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of dinamani.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. dinamani.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

    • அதிகம்
      படிக்கப்பட்டவை
    • அதிகம் பகிரப்பட்டவை
    kattana sevai
    flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp