    பாலிவுட் பாட்ஷா ஷாருக்கான் பிறந்தநாள் - புகைப்படங்கள்

    By DIN  |   Published on : 02nd November 2020 08:24 PM

    Shah_Rukh_Khan_EPS
    'பாலிவுட் பாட்ஷா', 'கிங் கான்' என்று அழைக்கப்படும் ஷாருக்கான் 80 க்கும் மேற்பட்ட படங்களில் நடித்துள்ளார். இவர் 14 பிலிம்பேர் விருதுகளைப் பெற்றுள்ளார். படங்கள்: கோப்பு | இபிஎஸ்
    1 / 7
    shah_rukh_khan_PTI
    தில்லியில் 1965 நவம்பர் 2ஆம் தேதி பிறந்த ஷாருக் தனது வாழ்க்கையின் முதல் ஐந்து ஆண்டுகளை மங்களூரில் கழித்தார். படங்கள்: கோப்பு
    2 / 7
    Switzerland_Davos_For_Bask
    தில்லியில் உள்ள செயின்ட் கொலம்பா பள்ளியில் படித்த போது ஹாக்கி மற்றும் கால்பந்து ஆட்டங்களில் ஆர்வம் ஏற்பட்டது. பிறகு தோள்பட்டை காயத்தால் விளையாட்டு வீரராகும் எண்ணத்தை அவர் கைவிட்டார்.
    3 / 7
    Shah_Rukh_Khan_instagram
    1980 களின் பிற்பகுதியில் பல தொலைக்காட்சி நிகழ்ச்சிகளுடன் தனது நடிப்பு வாழ்க்கையைத் தொடங்கிய ஷாருக் கான், பிறகு வெள்ளித் திரையில் கால் பதித்தார். படங்கள்: ஷாருக் கான் இன்ஸ்டாகிராம் பக்கம்
    4 / 7
    SRK-Instagram_1
    அவரது தாயார் மறைவுக்கு பிறகு மும்பைக்கு குடிபெயர்ந்த ஷாருக், 'தீவானா' படத்தில் நடித்தார். படத்தின் வெற்றியால் அவருக்கு சிறந்த ஆண் அறிமுக நடிகர் என கெளரவித்தது பிலிம்பேர். படங்கள்: இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    5 / 7
    shah_rukh_khan_maqbool_Associated_press
    1992ல் நாயகனாக சமத்கார் படத்தின் நடிகை உர்மிளா உடன் நடித்தார். இதனைத் தொடர்ந்து 'தில் ஆஷ்னா ஹை' மற்றும் 'ராஜூ பன் கயா ஜென்டில்மேன்' படங்களில் நடித்து பிரபலமானார். படங்கள் : ஏபி
    6 / 7
    KKHH21
    ஷாருக் கான் பெரும்பாலும் காதல் கதாபாத்திரங்களுக்கு பெயர் பெற்றவர். 1995ஆம் ஆண்டில், வெளியான 'தில்வாலே துல்ஹனியா லே ஜாயேங்கே', 1997ல் 'தில் தோ பாகல் ஹை', என வணிக ரீதியான வெற்றிப் படங்களை கொடுத்தார்.
    7 / 7

    ஷாருக்கான் பிறந்தநாள்

