Enable Javscript for better performance
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and party leaders during their visit to Gandhi Ashr- Dinamani

சுடச்சுட

    முகப்பு புகைப்படங்கள் அரசியல்
    Join Telegram

    சபர்மதி ஆசிரமத்தில் அரவிந்த் கேஜரிவால், பகவந்த் மான் - புகைப்படங்கள்

    சபர்மதி ஆசிரமத்தில் வருகை தந்த தில்லி முதல்வர் அரவிந்த் கேஜரிவால், பஞ்சாப் முதல்வர் பகவந்த் மான் மற்றும் கட்சித் தலைவர்கள்.

    By DIN  |   Published on : 03rd April 2022 08:23 PM  |  Last Updated : 03rd April 2022 10:37 PM

    Kejriwal-1
    ஆமதாபாதத்தில் உள்ள சபர்மதி ஆசிரமத்தில் உள்ள ‘ஹிரிதய் குஞ்ச்’யை சுழற்றும் தில்லி முதல்வர் அரவிந்த் கேஜரிவால். அருகில் பஞ்சாப் முதல்வர் பகவந்த் மான்.
    1 / 8
    Kejriwal-2
    சபர்மதி ஆசிரமத்தில் பஞ்சாப் முதல்வர் பகவந்த் மான் முன்னிலையில் ராட்டையை சுழற்றும் தில்லி முதல்வர் அரவிந்த் கேஜரிவால்.
    2 / 8
    Kejriwal-3
    ஆமதாபாதத்தில் உள்ள சபர்மதி ஆசிரமத்திற்குச் சென்றபோது ஆஸ்ரமத்தில் உள்ள ‘ஹிரிதய் குஞ்ச்’யை சுழற்றும் பஞ்சாப் முதல்வர் பகவந்த் மான்.
    3 / 8
    Kejriwal-4
    ஆமதாபாதத்தில் உள்ள சபர்மதி ஆசிரமத்தில் உள்ள ‘ஹிரிதய் குஞ்ச்’யை சுழற்றும் தில்லி முதல்வர் அரவிந்த் கேஜரிவால்.
    4 / 8
    Kejriwal-5
    ஆமதாபாதத்தில் உள்ள காந்தி ஆசிரமத்திற்கு சென்ற ஆம் ஆத்மி தலைவரும், தில்லி முதல்வருமான அரவிந்த் கேஜரிவால், பஞ்சாப் முதல்வர் பகவந்த் மான் மற்றும் கட்சித் தலைவர்கள்.
    5 / 8
    Kejriwal-6
    சபர்மதி ஆசிரமத்தை சுற்றி பார்க்கும் தில்லி முதல்வர் அரவிந்த் கேஜரிவால் மற்றும் பஞ்சாப் முதல்வர் பகவந்த் மான்
    6 / 8
    Kejriwal-7
    சபர்மதி ஆசிரமத்தில் உள்ள மகாத்மா காந்தியின் சிலைக்கு தில்லி முதல்வர் அரவிந்த் கேஜரிவால் மாலை அணிவித்து மரியாதை செலுத்தினர்.
    7 / 8
    Kejriwal-8
    சபர்மதி ஆசிரமத்திற்கு வருகை தந்த தில்லி முதல்வர் அரவிந்த் கேஜரிவால் மற்றும் பஞ்சாப் முதல்வர் பகவந்த் மான்.
    8 / 8
    TAGS
    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann party leaders

    உங்கள் கருத்துகள்

    Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the dinamani.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

    The views expressed in comments published on dinamani.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of dinamani.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. dinamani.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

    kattana sevai
    ->
    flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp