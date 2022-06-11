Enable Javscript for better performance
    நயன்தாரா - விக்னேஷ் சிவன் திருமணம்

    By DIN  |   Published On : 11th June 2022 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated : 11th June 2022 08:12 PM  |  அ+அ அ-  |  

    marraige-1
    சென்னை ஈ.சி.ஆர் சாலையிலுள்ள ஷெரட்டன் க்ராண்ட் ரிசார்ட்டில் உறவினர்கள், நண்பர்கள் முன்னிலையில் நயன்தாரா - விக்னேஷ் சிவன் திருமணம் கோலகலமாக நடைபெற்றது.
    1 / 22
    marraige-2
    கோலகலமாக நடைபெற்ற திருமணம்.
    2 / 22
    marraige-3
    ஜொலித்த நயன்தாராவை முத்தமிட்ட விக்னேஷ் சிவன்.
    3 / 22
    marraige-4
    நயன்தாராவை கைப்பிடித்த தருணம்.
    4 / 22
    marraige-5
    லேடி சூப்பர் ஸ்டார் நயன்தாரா.
    5 / 22
    marraige-6
    திருமண கோலத்தில் விக்னேஷ் சிவன்.
    6 / 22
    marraige-7
    கேரளாவைச் சேர்ந்தவரான நயன்தாரா தமிழ், தெலுங்கு, மலையாளம் ஆகிய தென்ந்திய திரையுலகின் முன்னணி நடிகையாக வலம் வருகிறார்.
    7 / 22
    marraige-8
    'நானும் ரவுடிதான்' திரைப்படத்தில் நடித்தபோது நயன்தாரா- விக்னேஷ் சிவன் ஆகியோர் காதலிக்க தொடங்கினர்.
    8 / 22
    marraige-9
    ரசிகர்களால் லேடி சூப்பர் ஸ்டார் என்று அழைக்கப்படும் நடிகை நயன்தாரா.
    9 / 22
    marraige-10
    கடந்த 6 வருடங்கள் காதலித்து வந்த தம்பதியினர்.
    10 / 22
    marraige-11
    திருமண புகைப்படங்களை விக்னேஷ் சிவன் தனது வெளியிட அது வைரலானது.
    11 / 22
    marraige-12
    திரை பிரபலங்கள் தங்களது வாழ்த்துகளை சமூக ஊடகங்களில் வழியாக தெரிவித்து வருகின்றனர்.
    12 / 22
    marraige-13
    நயன்தாரா - விக்னேஷ் சிவன் திருமணத்திற்கு பிரபலங்கள், ரசிகர்கள் வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்து வருகின்றனர்.
    13 / 22
    marraige-14
    டிவிட்டரில் நயன்தாரா- விக்னேஷ் சிவன் திருமணம் தொடர்பான ஹேஷ்டேக்குகள் டிரெண்டாகியது.
    14 / 22
    marraige-15
    சூப்பர்ஸ்டார் ரஜினிகாந்த், பாலிவுட் நடிகர் ஷாருக்கான், இயக்குநர் மணிரத்னம், தயாரிப்பாளர் போனி கபூர் உள்ளிட்ட பிரபலங்கள் திருமணத்தில் கலந்து கொண்டனர்.
    15 / 22
    marraige-16
    புதுமண தம்பதியினர்.
    16 / 22
    marraige-17
    திருப்பதியில் நயன்தாரா - விக்னேஷ் சிவன்.
    17 / 22
    marraige-18
    புதுமண தம்பதியினர் திருப்பதி ஏழுமலையான் கோயிலில் சாமி தரிசனம் செய்தனர்.
    18 / 22
    marraige-19
    கல்யாண உற்சவ சேவையில் கலந்து கொண்டு சாமி தரிசனம் செய்த நயன்தாரா விக்னேஷ் சிவன்.
    19 / 22
    marraige-20
    ஏழுமலையான் கோவில் நயன்தாரா - விக்னேஷ் சிவன்.
    20 / 22
    marraige-21
    திருமணம் முடிந்த நிலையில், நயன்தாராவும், விக்னேஷ் சிவனும் திருப்பதி கோயிலில் சாமி தரிசனம் செய்தனர்.
    21 / 22
    marraige-22
    திருமணம் முடிந்த நிலையில், திருப்பதி கோயிலில் சாமி தரிசனம் செய்த தம்பதியினர்.
    22 / 22
    nayanthara திருமணம் Vignesh Sivan லேடி சூப்பர் ஸ்டார் Nayanthara- Vignesh Sivan Marriage நடிகை நயன்தாரா இயக்குநர் விக்னேஷ் சிவன்

