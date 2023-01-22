Enable Javscript for better performance
    ஆனந்த் அம்பானி -  ராதிகா மெர்ச்சன்ட் நிச்சயதார்த்தம் - புகைப்படங்கள்

    Published On : 22nd January 2023  

    மும்பையில் தொழிலதிபர் முகேஷ் அம்பானியின் மகனான ஆனந்த் அம்பானி மற்றும் ராதிகா மெர்ச்சண்ட் ஆகியோருக்கு நிச்சயதார்த்தம் வெகுவிமரிசையாக நடைபெற்றது.
    நிச்சயதார்த்த விழாவில் கலந்து கொள்ள வந்த பாலிவுட் நடிகை நீது கபூர்.
    நிச்சயதார்த்த விழாவில் கலந்து கொள்ள வந்த பாலிவுட் பாலிவுட் நடிகர் சாரா அலி கான்.
    நிச்சயதார்த்த விழாவில் கலந்து கொள்ள வந்த பாலிவுட் நடிகர் ஜான்வி கபூர் உடன் சகோதரி குஷி கபூர்.
    நிச்சயதார்த்த விழாவில் கலந்து கொள்ள வந்த பாலிவுட் நடிகை கத்ரீனா கைஃப்.
    நிச்சயதார்த்த விழாவில் கலந்து கொள்ள வந்த பாலிவுட் நடிகை அனன்யா பாண்டே.
    நிச்சயதார்த்த விழாவில் கலந்து கொள்ள வந்த பாலிவுட் பாடகியான ஸ்ரேயா கோஷல்.
    ஆனந்த் அம்பானி மற்றும் ராதிகா மெர்ச்சண்ட் ஆகியோரின் நிச்சயதார்த்த விழாவில் கலந்து கொள்ள வந்த பாலிவுட் திரைப்பட தயாரிப்பாளர் கிரண் ராவ்.
    விழாவில் கலந்து கொள்ள வந்த பாலிவுட் நடிகை ஐஸ்வர்யா ராய் பச்சன் உடன் மகள் ஆராத்யா பச்சன்.
    நிச்சயதார்த்த விழாவில் கலந்து கொள்ள வந்த பாலிவுட் நடிகர் ரன்வீர் சிங் மற்றும் நடிகை தீபிகா படுகோன்.
    விழாவில் கலந்து கொள்வதற்காக வந்த பாலிவுட் நடிகர் வருண் தவான் உடன் அவரது மனைவி நடாஷா.
    தொழிலதிபர் முகேஷ் அம்பானியின் மகன் நிச்சயதார்த்த விழாவில் கலந்து கொள்ள வந்த கிரிக்கெட் வீரர் சச்சின் டெண்டுல்கர் மற்றும் அவரது மனைவி அஞ்சலி டெண்டுல்கர்.
    விழாவில் கலந்து கொள்ள வந்த பாலிவுட் திரைப்பட தயாரிப்பாளர் கௌரி கான் மற்றும் அவரது மகன் ஆர்யன் கான்.
    விழாவில் கலந்து கொண்ட பாலிவுட் நடிகர் நீது கபூர், நடிகர் அர்மான் ஜெயின் மற்றும் அவரது மனைவி அனிசா மல்ஹோத்ரா.
    தொழிலதிபர் முகேஷ் அம்பானியின் மகன் நிச்சயதார்த்த விழாவில் கலந்து கொள்ள வந்த பாலிவுட் நடிகர் சல்மான் கான் உடன் அலிசே கான் அக்னிஹோத்ரி.
    மும்பையில் சகோதரர் இல்ல விழாவில் கலந்து கொள்ள வந்த தொழிலதிபர் அனில் அம்பானி.
    விழாவில் கலந்து கொள்ள வந்த திரைப்பட தயாரிப்பாளரும் இயக்குநருமான கரண் ஜோஹர்.
    நிச்சயதார்த்த விழாவில் கலந்து கொள்ள வந்த பாலிவுட் நடிகர் அக்‌ஷய் குமார்.
    விழாவில் கலந்து கொள்ள வந்த பாலிவுட் நடிகர் ஜான் ஆபிரகாம்.
    முகேஷ் அம்பானியின் மகன் ஆனந்த் அம்பானியின் நிச்சயதார்த்த விழாவில் கலந்து கொள்ள வந்த ஆதித்யா தாக்கரே.
    தொழிலதிபர் முகேஷ் அம்பானியின் மகன் ஆனந்த் அம்பானி மற்றும் ராதிகா மெர்ச்சன்ட் ஆகியோரின் நிச்சயதார்த்த விழாவில் கலந்து கொள்வதற்காக வந்த மகாராஷ்டிர முதல்வர் ஏக்நாத் ஷிண்டே.
    நிச்சயதார்த்த விழாவில் கலந்து கொள்வதற்காக வந்த பாலிவுட் நடிகர் அர்ஜுன் கபூர் உடன் அவரது தந்தையான திரைப்படத் தயாரிப்பாளர் போனி கபூர்.
