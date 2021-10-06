தென்னிந்திய தோசை பெருசா? வட இந்திய தோசை பெருசா? ட்விட்டரில் வெடிக்கும் போர்



தென்னந்திய தோசை சிறப்பானதா அல்லது வட இந்திய தோசை சிறப்பானதா என்கிற விவாதம் ட்விட்டரில் டிரெண்டாகி வருகிறது.

சிலர் வட இந்திய தோசைதான் சிறப்பானது எனப் பகிர்ந்து வருகின்றனர். சிலர் தென்னந்திய தோசனைதான் சிறப்பானது எனப் பகிர்ந்து வருகின்றனர்.

you’ll never find south indians saying we make north indian food better EVER but god save these embarrassing north indians from the clutches of their god complex their dosa batter literally looks like water god save them please — art museum gf (@unstablemaria) October 5, 2021

இதையும் படிக்க | 3 நாட்களில் 20 லட்சம் ஸ்மார்ட்போன்களை விற்பனை செய்த ஸியோமி

There's only one way to settle the Dosa dispute.



Batter Call Saul pic.twitter.com/skJvXbTSzf — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) October 6, 2021

இதைத் தொடர்ந்து, தோசை ஹேஷ்டேக் டிரெண்டாகத் தொடங்கியது. இந்தப் பஞ்சாயத்தைத் தீர்த்து வைக்க சால் குட்மேனால் மட்டுமே முடியும் என பிரேக்கிங் பேட் இணையத் தொடர் கதாபாத்திரத்தைக் குறிப்பிட்டு நெட்பிளிக்ஸும் களமிறங்கியுள்ளது.

North Indian Dosa is better.



The North Indian Dosa: pic.twitter.com/69HxVZmsRZ — (@AishuMSD7) October 6, 2021

WTF, are u literally kidding me?? Dosa is originated from SOUTH India so how can any other place make better dosa??? "North indian" dosa is bland asf, u haven't tasted real dosa pic.twitter.com/HYW6xNSZFK — keren⁷ is having exams (@joongalaxyz) October 6, 2021