மோமோஸ் தயாரிப்புக் கூடத்தைப் பார்வையிட்ட அதிகாரிகளுக்குக் காத்திருந்த அதிர்ச்சி!

Upon receipt of complaints regarding health issues due to Momos consumption, Food Safety officials have traced the location of the vendor, with support from Police Department, and conducted an inspection on 28.10.2024.



𝗪𝗢𝗪 𝗛𝗼𝘁 𝗠𝗼𝗺𝗼𝘀 / 𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗵𝗶 𝗛𝗼𝘁 𝗠𝗼𝗺𝗼𝘀… pic.twitter.com/ru3ZsI1c6W