கனடாவில் மோடி உருவபொம்மையை கூண்டில் வைத்து காலிஸ்தானியர்கள் பேரணி!

CHCC condemns the call at today’s Nagar Kirtan in Malton & Etobicoke demanding 800,000 Hindus leave Canada.



There are 800,000 Hindus and over 1.86 million Indo-Canadians in Canada. The call at today's Nagar Kirtans in Malton & Etobicoke clearly targeted Hindus.



History… pic.twitter.com/nA9LOysIJ5