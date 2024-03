ஐபிஎல் தொடரிலிருந்து விலகும் பிரபல தென்னாப்பிரிக்க வீரர்!

🚨 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 🚨



Australia's young sensation 𝗝𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝗙𝗿𝗮𝘀𝗲𝗿-𝗠𝗰𝗚𝘂𝗿𝗸 is all set to don the DC colours 🔵🔴 for #IPL2024 🫶🏼



He replaces 𝗟𝘂𝗻𝗴𝗶 𝗡𝗴𝗶𝗱𝗶 who has been ruled out due to an injury 🔻

#YehHaiNayiDilli #JakeFraserMcGurk pic.twitter.com/FqxweYmNt9