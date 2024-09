வேட்டையன் படத்தில் ரித்திகா சிங்: படக்குழு அறிவிப்பு!

Get ready for some high-octane action! 🔥 Introducing @ritika_offl as ROOPA in VETTAIYAN 🕶️ Witness her strength and power-packed performance on the screen. 💥#Vettaiyan 🕶️ Releasing on 10th October in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi & Kannada!@rajinikanth @SrBachchan @tjgnan… pic.twitter.com/bAGH00a4Fe