நாட்டில் மருத்துவக் கல்லூரிகளின் எண்ணிக்கை 780 ஆக அதிகரிப்பு: ஜே.பி. நட்டா

Summary

Nadda stated that “earlier India only had 7 All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) till 2014, but today, 20 AIIMS are operational. The number of medical colleges have increased from 387 in 2014 to 780; the number of medical seats has increased from 51,000 to 1,18,000. aiming for a total increase of 75,000 seats over the next five years.”