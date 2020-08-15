தோனி ஓய்வு: அரசியல் தலைவர்கள் வாழ்த்து



சர்வதேச கிரிக்கெட்டிலிருந்து ஓய்வு பெறுவதாக இந்தியக் கிரிக்கெட் அணியின் கேப்டன் மகேந்திர சிங் தோனி அறிவித்ததைத் தொடர்ந்து, அரசியல் தலைவர்கள் வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்து வருகின்றனர்.

அமித் ஷா:

I join millions of cricket fans across the globe to thank @msdhoni for his unparalleled contributions to Indian Cricket. His cool temperament has turned several hot encounters in India’s favour. Under his captaincy India was crowned World Champions twice in different formats. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 15, 2020

.@msdhoni has mesmerized millions through his unique style of cricket. I hope he will continue to contribute towards strengthening Indian cricket in the times to come. Best wishes for his future endeavours.



World cricket will miss the helicopter shots, Mahi! — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 15, 2020

சச்சின் பைலட்:

Best wishes to one of India’s greatest cricketing legends #MSDhoni as he announces his retirement.

Thank you for the superb innings and the many laurels you’ve brought to the country — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) August 15, 2020

சந்திரபாபு நாயுடு:

I wish @msdhoni all the best as he embarks on a new journey in life. We will miss you donning the Indian jersey and giving us some of the best cricketing moments. You’ve made India proud and we value that very much. Farewell #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/y7LmWH6TL0 — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) August 15, 2020

ஜோதிராதித்ய சிந்தியா:

What a magnificent career, #Dhoni!; as a fan myself, I am grateful to you for having achieved the many milestones for Indian cricket! Best wishes. #DhoniRetires pic.twitter.com/bgK4HEcyDu — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) August 15, 2020

சுரேஷ் பிரபு: