மார்ச் 28-ல் தாம்பரம் - கன்னியாகுமரி இடையே சிறப்பு ரயில் அறிவிப்பு

Ramzan Special Trains!



To accommodate the extra rush of passengers during the #Ramzan festival, Train No. 06037/06038 #Tambaram – #Kanniyakumari – Tambaram Festival Specials will be operated.



Advance Reservation will open at 08.00hrs on 23.03.25#SouthernRailway pic.twitter.com/pZb8FI5HGq