யுவன் இசையில் காமன்வெல்த் நிறைவு பாடலான 'தியா தியா டோல்' வெளியானது
By DIN | Published On : 09th August 2022 04:10 PM | Last Updated : 09th August 2022 04:15 PM | அ+அ அ- |
.@thisisysr's Dia Dia Dole been performed at the #Commonwealth Stage????????!!!— venba (@paapabutterfly) August 8, 2022
Love to see this banger of a song is heard on the world stage.
The Tamizh culture and Nativity representation this song does >>>>#CommonwealthGames2022 #Yuvan pic.twitter.com/jaqii2aRvo
காமன்வெல்த் நிறைவு விழாவில் யுவன் சங்கர் ராஜா இசையமைத்த 'அவன் இவன்' திரைப்படத்தின் 'தியா தியா டோல்' பாடலுக்கு நடனமாடினய கலைஞர்கள்.