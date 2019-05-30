உலகளவில் டிரெண்டிங் ஆன வடிவேலு: ‘நேசமணி’க்காக விடிய விடிய பிரார்த்தனை செய்த ரசிகர்கள்!
By எழில் | Published on : 30th May 2019 12:19 PM
ஒரு சாதாரண ஃபேஸ்புக் பதிவும் அதற்கு அளிக்கப்பட்ட வேடிக்கையான பதிலும் இந்தளவுக்கு விஸ்வரூபம் எடுக்கும் என யாருமே எதிர்பார்த்திருக்க முடியாது.
சிவில் என்ஜினியர்ஸ் லேர்னர்ஸ் என்கிற ஃபேஸ்புக் பக்கத்தில் சுத்தியலின் படத்தை வெளியிட்டு, உங்கள் நாட்டில் இதன் பெயர் என்ன என்று கேட்கப்பட்டது. அதற்குப் பதில் அளித்த விக்னேஷ் பிரபாகர் என்கிற தமிழர், இதை நாங்கள் சுத்தியல் என்று அழைப்போம். எதிலாவது இதை வைத்து அடித்தால் டங் டங் எனச் சத்தம் எழும்பும். ஜமீன் பேலஸில் பெயிண்டிங் காண்டிராக்டர் நேசமணியின் தலை இந்தப் பொருளால் தாக்கப்பட்டது. பாவம் என்று கிண்டலாக ஃப்ரெண்ட்ஸ் படத்தின் புகழ்பெற்ற நகைச்சுவைக் காட்சியை மையமாக வைத்துப் பதில் அளித்தார். உடனே அவருடைய நண்பர் வெங்கடேஷ், நேசமணி இப்போது நலமாக உள்ளாரா என்று கேள்வியெழுப்ப.. அவ்வளவுதான் ஒரு பெரிய ‘சம்பவத்தின்’ தொடக்கமாக அந்த உரையாடல் அமைந்தது.
இதையடுத்து ட்விட்டரில் இந்த உரையாடலின் ஸ்க்ரீன் ஷாட் பகிரப்பட்டது. உடனே #Pray_for_Neasamani என்கிற ஹேஷ்டேக் ட்விட்டரில் புதிதாக உருவாக்கப்பட்டது. உடனே இதனை வைத்து பலரும் நகைச்சுவையான பதிவுகளை வெளியிட ஆரம்பித்தார்கள். மறைந்த முதல்வர் ஜெயலலிதாவின் மருத்துவ சிகிச்சையின்போது பேசப்பட்ட விஷயங்களை நேசமணியுடன் இணைத்து ட்விட்டரிலும் ஃபேஸ்புக்கிலும் பதிவுகள் வர ஆரம்பித்தன. அப்பல்லோவில் சிகிச்சை பெறும் நேசமணி, இட்லி சாப்பிட்டார், கலக்கி சாப்பிட்டார் என்று எழுதப்பட்ட ட்வீட் அனைவராலும் வெகுவாக ரசிக்கப்பட்டது. இதனால் ட்விட்டரில் இந்திய அளவிலான டிரெண்டிங்கில் முதலிடம் பிடித்த #Pray_for_Neasamani, உலகளவில் ஆறாம் இடமும் பிடித்து அசத்தியது. இதனால் ரசிகர்கள் மேலும் உற்சாகமாகித் தொடர்ந்து இதுகுறித்த பதிவுகளை எழுதினார்கள்.
நேற்றிரவு விடிய விடிய ஆங்கிலத்திலும் தமிழிலும் நேசமணி தொடர்பாகப் பலரும் நகைச்சுவையான பதிவுகளை வெளியிட்டதால் #Pray_for_Neasamani நீண்ட நேரம் டிரெண்டிங்கில் இருந்தது. ரசிகர்களுடன் இணைந்து செய்தியாளர்கள், ஹர்பஜன் சிங் போன்ற பிரபலங்களும் இதில் இணைந்துகொண்டதால் ட்விட்டர், ஃபேஸ்புக் போன்ற சமூகவலைத்தளங்கள் களைகட்டின. கே டிவியில் நேற்றிரவு பஞ்சதந்திரம் படம் ஒளிபரப்பானது. ஃப்ரெண்ட்ஸ் படத்தில் வடிவேலு மீது சுத்தியலை வீசிய ரமேஷ் கண்ணாவைப் பஞ்சதந்திரம் படத்துடன் இணைத்து கே டிவியின் ட்விட்டர் கணக்குப் பதிவு வெளியிட்டது. இது அதிக வரவேற்பைப் பெற்றது. சென்னை சூப்பர் கிங்ஸ் அணி, நிப்பான் பெயிண்ட் போன்றவையும் இந்தக் கொண்டாட்டத்தில் கலந்துகொள்ளத் தவறவில்லை. மேலும் ஃப்ரெண்ட்ஸ் படத்தில் சூர்யா இடம்பெற்றதால் என்ஜிகே படக்குழுவும் இதை வைத்து விளம்பரம் ஒன்றை உருவாக்கியது. இப்படி நேற்றிரவு விடிய விடிய நேசமணிக்காக அனைவரும் நகைச்சுவையாகப் பிரார்த்தனை செய்து உலகளவில் கவனத்தை ஈர்த்துவிட்டார்கள்.
What conclusions we can draw from this tag #Pray_for_Neasamani : 1.Tamils have a gifted humour sense and creativity,perhaps next to none.— George Vijay Addict (@VijayIsMyLife) May 29, 2019
2.The unity of Tamils can make others feel envious of them.Together they can turn whole country's attention to them.
3.Vadivelu is immortal.
Now even I’m concerned about Nesamani’s health! Hashtag #Pray_for_Neasamani is a real laugh riot! Tamilians you rock!— Rifat Jawaid (@RifatJawaid) May 29, 2019
Hope u have assigned senior reporters to cover the hospital news. Round the clock coverage must. Track his health condition closely. #Pray_for_Neasamani— Karthigaichelvan S (@karthickselvaa) May 29, 2019
When national media wakes up tomorrow. #Pray_for_Neasamani pic.twitter.com/68HHuOXjML— Contractor Manasa Rao (@manasarao) May 29, 2019
My uncle's friend who is a doctor in that hospital says that #Nesamani is doing fine. I have a very strong source in that hospital #Pray_for_Neasamani— Shabbir Ahmed (@Ahmedshabbir20) May 29, 2019
என் இனிய நண்பன் நேசமணிக்கு எனது மஞ்சள் நிற டர்பன் மீது அதீத பிரியம் உண்டு. இன்று மட்டும் அவன் அதை அணிந்திருந்தால்...ட்ச்! மீண்டு வா நேசா! #Pray_For_Neasamani pic.twitter.com/zGfVbwwrGM— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 30, 2019
Oyyyyooooo #Pray_for_Neasamani— T R B Rajaa (@TRBRajaa) May 29, 2019
Sollitten
Kalaila 10 manikku annanukaaga mottai ... 12 manikku mann soru ... Evening thee mithi https://t.co/zD2ghBccCA
Will our PM visit the hospital to enquire about the health condition of Contractor Nesamani. Or will he atleast send a tweet #Pray_for_Neasamani is he doing this only cos Nesamani is from TN. What if Nesamani was from Gujarat????— Saravanan Annadurai (@asaravanan21) May 29, 2019
#Pray_for_Neasamani get well soon Nesamani pic.twitter.com/aGsENbd7AP— Aravind (@aravind_rckz) May 29, 2019
JUST IN: C. R. Saraswathi releases photos of Contractor Neasamani eating Idly after the treatment. #Pray_for_Neasamani pic.twitter.com/Q59rH8VRoI— Alex Livingston (@AlexLivin24) May 29, 2019
Neasamani supporters have signed https://t.co/Ib1HNqhL1C petition to remove suthiyal from Communist party symbol. #Pray_for_Neasamani pic.twitter.com/a5WrEDKzlx— Shilpa Nair (@NairShilpa1308) May 29, 2019
There were three guys always plotting against Neasamani. First, they carried him on the bed while he's sleeping and beat him.— George Vijay Addict (@VijayIsMyLife) May 29, 2019
Second, one of them deliberately dropped a hammer on his head.
Third, they tied his legs with rope and slid him along the ground. #Pray_for_Neasamani pic.twitter.com/yA2QEamXkf
Follower of Neasamani perform prayers and offering for speedy recovery of his health. #Pray_for_Neasamani pic.twitter.com/7Q1nu0MH08— Thala Veriyan Sandy (@Sandosh_N) May 29, 2019
நேசமணியின் உடல்நிலை தொடர்பான மருத்துவ அறிக்கையை வெளியிட்டது அப்போலோ மருத்துவமனை...#Pray_for_Neasamani pic.twitter.com/0yMMAORvxS— Thala Veriyan Sandy (@Sandosh_N) May 29, 2019
The man who did this to Contractor Nesamani is hiding in Sardarji Maaruvesham!— K TV (@KTVTAMIL) May 29, 2019
பஞ்சதந்திரம் now running on #KTV #Pray_for_Neasamani pic.twitter.com/uleYMfFeCY
The only man who could've saved Contractor Nesamani with his Epic Reaction Time is now in England! #Thala #Yellove #Pray_for_Neasamani PC: @BCCI pic.twitter.com/oJMWWBlCfu— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 29, 2019
We so wish Krishnamurthy was as professionally trained as our PRO Store painters to have avoided causing this injury.— Nippon Paint India (@NipponIndia) May 29, 2019
We wish Neasamani a speedy recovery. #Pray_For_Neasamani
Visit our PRO Stores for professional painting services in Chennai, Coimbatore & Trichy. #Nipponpaint pic.twitter.com/hxKF59VXjt
சம்பவத்தின் பிள்ளையார் சுழி!
நேசமணி தாக்கப்பட்ட காட்சி!