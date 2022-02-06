லதா மங்கேஷ்கர் மறைவு: ஏ.ஆர். ரஹ்மான், திரைத் துறையினர் இரங்கல்



பழம்பெரும் பாடகி லதா மங்கேஷ்கர் மறைவுக்கு இசையமைப்பாளர் ஏ.ஆர். ரஹ்மான், பாடகி ஷ்ரேயா கோஷல் உள்ளிட்டோர் இரங்கல் தெரிவித்துள்ளனர்.

கரோனா நோய்த் தொற்று காரணமாக மருத்துவமனையில் அனுமதிக்கப்பட்டு சிகிச்சை பெற்று வந்த லதா மங்கேஷ்கர் (92) பல்வேறு உடல் உறுப்புகள் செயலிழப்பு காரணமாக இன்று (ஞாயிற்றுக்கிழமை) காலமானார். அவரது மறைவுக்கு குடியரசுத் தலைவர் ராம்நாத் கோவிந்த், பிரதமர் நரேந்திர மோடி, தமிழ்நாடு முதல்வர் மு.க. ஸ்டாலின், காங்கிரஸ் எம்.பி. ராகுல் காந்தி உள்ளிட்ட தலைவர்கள் இரங்கல் தெரிவித்துள்ளனர்.

இசையமைப்பாளர் ஏ.ஆர். ரஹ்மான் ட்விட்டர் பக்கத்தில் லதா மங்கேஷ்கருடன் எடுத்துக்கொண்ட புகைப்படத்தைப் பகிர்ந்து அன்பு, மரியாதை மற்றும் பிரார்த்தனைகள் எனக் குறிப்பிட்டுள்ளார்.

பிரபல பாடகி ஷ்ரேயா கோஷல், நடிகர், நடிகைகள் உள்ளிட்டோரும் லதா மங்கேஷ்கர் மறைவுக்கு இரங்கல் தெரிவித்துள்ளனர்.

Feeling numb. Devastated. Yesterday was Saraswati Puja & today Ma took her blessed one with her. Somehow it feels that even the birds, trees & wind are silent today.

Swar Kokila Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar ji your divine voice will echo till eternity. Rest in peace. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/UvUDTPu1eq — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) February 6, 2022

If we play her songs one by one, we could hear her for a month and never hear the same song again. Prolific and profound. I mourn with the rest of the country for our nightingale...



My deepest condolences to the family.#LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/Dy01l6mbjI — Kajol (@itsKajolD) February 6, 2022

Our nightingale has fallen silent. You are no more but your legendary contribution to the music industry will live on. The number of emotions you could make us feel with just a single line.

R.I.P #LataMangeshkar Mam.

You will always be in our hearts.Our National Treasure pic.twitter.com/FmyZnMjm2g — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) February 6, 2022

R.I.p #LataMangeshkar ji

You will always be India’s pride and your voice will always be part of our lives and homes forever and ever…

End of an Era pic.twitter.com/Lnr10aEZIA — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) February 6, 2022

India has lost our nightingale. Cinema and music will never be the same again. Lataji your immense body of work and your iconic voice will be unparalleled forever.#LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/41YRICkMvh — Mammootty (@mammukka) February 6, 2022

Deeply saddened by Lata Mangeshkar ji's demise. A voice that defined Indian music for generations... Her legacy is truly unparalleled. Heartfelt condolences to the family, loved ones and all her admirers. Rest in peace Lata ji. There will never be another. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 6, 2022

India has lost its nightingale! You will be terribly missed but your legacy will live forever

Om Shanti #LataMangeshkar #immortal #legend pic.twitter.com/GndHbeKNEC — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) February 6, 2022

Nightingale of India, one of the greatest Legends #Lata Didi is no more.Heartbroken The vacuum due to this colossal loss can never be filled. She lived an extraordinary life.Her Music lives on & will continue to cast a spell until Music is there! Rest in Peace #LataMangeshkar — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 6, 2022