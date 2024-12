தசரா இயக்குநருடன் அடுத்த படத்தை அறிவித்த சிரஞ்சீவி!

I grew up inspired by him

I stood in the lines for hours everytime

I lost my cycle

I celebrated him

Now I PRESENT HIM

It’s a full circle 🧿@KChiruTweets



UNLEASHING THE MEGASTAR MADNESS WE HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR.



With my boy who dreamt this @odela_srikanth @Unanimousprod… pic.twitter.com/TdtY5XnTUX