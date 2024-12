லோகேஷ் கனகராஜ் வெளியிடும் சசிகுமாரின் புதிய படம்!

.@SasikumarDir & @SimranbaggaOffc starrer #ProductionNo5 TITLE REVEAL TEASER will be released by sensational director @Dir_Lokesh Today at 6PM ⏳🥳



Written & directed by @abishanjeevinth ✨

A @RSeanRoldan musical 🎶@Foxy_here03 @barathvikraman @MillionOffl @MRP_ENTERTAIN… pic.twitter.com/v4kCgv06SC