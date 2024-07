தெலுங்குப் படத்தில் ஐஸ்வர்யா ராஜேஷ்!

With all the anticipation, The EXhilariting journey of #VenkyAnil3 x #SVC58 has officially kicked off on an auspicious note with the grand pooja ceremony✨❤️‍🔥



Regular shoot commences soon to bring this EXtraordinary triangular crime entertainer to the big screens 💥



More updates… pic.twitter.com/EsXcpnQU9m