2 விருதுகளுக்காக சாய் பல்லவியை பாராட்டிய படக்குழு!

Team #Thandel celebrated the twin wins of @Sai_Pallavi92 at the Filmfare Awards on the sets of the film ❤️‍🔥



'Satya' from #Thandel will be another memorable role from the talented actor ✨#Dhullakotteyala @chay_akkineni @chandoomondeti @ThisIsDSP @GeethaArts #SaiPallavi pic.twitter.com/tlDjIjyfxi