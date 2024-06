To Never playing safe 😉 No repeated roles, no done n dusted looks. #BehindTheScenes Becoming #Yakshini #Maya 👀👁️ 3 hours to apply this makeup and 2 hours to take it off 🫨#Yakshini Streaming now @DisneyPlusHSTel @DisneyPlusHS

Kudos to the costume hair makeup team Priyanka,… pic.twitter.com/vw4Qoru71E