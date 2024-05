‘கிராண்ட் பிரிக்ஸ்’ விருதை வென்று அசத்திய இந்திய திரைப்படம்!

Payal Kapadia is the first Indian to win the Cannes Grand Prix for her debut feature film - All We Imagine As Light. She accepted the award on stage with her actors Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha and Chhaya Kadam.



