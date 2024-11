அமரன் படக் குழுவுக்கு சிவக்குமார், சூர்யா பாராட்டு!

Thanks to @Suriya_offl Sir, #Jyothika ma'am and legendary actor #Sivakumar Sir for their presence and blessings for Team #Amaran! Their encouragement is a true inspiration as we share this story of bravery and love.!#AmaranMajorSuccess #MajorMukundVaradarajan #KamalHaasan… pic.twitter.com/4WRFBKNSCs