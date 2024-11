ஹொம்பாலே ஃபிலிம்ஸின் 3 படங்களில் நடிக்க பிரபாஸ் ஒப்பந்தம்.

𝐌𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐋𝐚𝐬𝐭!#PrabhasXHombal3Films



We are proud to unite with the Rebel Star, #Prabhas, in a groundbreaking three-film partnership that celebrates the essence of Indian cinema and aims to take it to the world. This is a declaration of… pic.twitter.com/E4osJGaMgR