அர்ஜுன் தாஸ் - அதிதி ஷங்கர் படத்தின் படப்பிடிப்பு முடிந்தது!

🎬 That’s a Wrap 🎥@iam_arjundas & @AditiShankarofl starrer #MillionDollarProdNo4 shoot has been successfully wrapped 🥳🎉



Get ready for an incredible experience ✨



Directed by @isrikanthmv@Foxy_here03 @Yuvrajganesan @MillionOffl pic.twitter.com/9EmLFZ8gX4